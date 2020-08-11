1/1
Annaceil B. Trimberger
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annaceil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annaceil B. Trimberger

Sheboygan - Annaceil B. Trimberger, 95, was called home to be with Our Lord on August 9 at Cedarburg Health Services, Cedarburg under the care of Horizon Hospice. Annaceil was born to Lucy and Arthur Schad on March 8, 1925 and was raised in New Holstein, a graduate from high school, and worked as a bookkeeper until she met her future husband, John. She was welcomed into heaven by her parents, her brother, Robert Schad, and loving husband, John J. Trimberger (1974). She was also preceded by an infant daughter, her daughter Jane Jensen (2003) and grandson Michael Walvoord.

Annaceil was cherished greatly by her four daughters, Mary (Andrew) Walvoord, San Antonio, TX; Barbara Margenau, Shorewood; Linda (James) Wittmann, Brown Deer; Judy (Scott) Boedeker, Kewaskum; grandchildren, Jennifer Walvoord, Kathryn (Neil) Lewis, Matthew "Billy" Walvoord, Heather Walvoord, Jonathan (Sherry) Boedeker, Bethany (Ben) Sippel, and Kaitlin (Bradley) Clark. Her great grandchildren affectionately called her "grandma Ann"; Claire, Eden and Halif Lewis, Pierce and Chase Walvoord, Benjamin Volgelsberg, Blake and Kaleb Boedeker and Greysen Clark. She was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Annaceil married John and raised their six daughters on a dairy farm in the Six Corners area of Sheboygan County. She often joked that she was really a "city girl" but needed to learn the life of a farmer's wife. She was an active member of the St. George Parish, using her gift of vocal music in the choir for many years. She was widowed at a young age and wore many hats in her life's journey. She drove a school bus, worked many years as a nursing assistant at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, volunteered in the Sunny Ridge Ladies Auxiliary and delivered for Meals on Wheels. Later, she was a member of St. Peter Claver Parish where she was dedicated to Lay Eucharistic Ministry, Prayer ministry, Bible study, and singing in the funeral choir. She was a voracious reader often checking out as many books as allowed at the Sheboygan Public Library. Her love of handwork and counted cross-stitch accounted for many heirloom quality gifts for her children and grandchildren.

While Annaceil was a resident at Cedarburg Health Care, her daughters visited frequently where she enjoyed playing cards, bingo, music and crafts. Linda could often be seen entertaining her with a craft, Barbara played many hands of cards and baked her favorite homemade cookies weekly, and Judy provided her with professional manicures. Annaceil had a keen sense of humor and a sweet disposition. In the last chapter of her life she was a favorite of the staff since she always had a kind word and witty comment. The family especially wants to thank Joan Rider, Activities Director, her "guardian angel" at the facility. She was kind and cared for our mother in these difficult times of quarantine. The sadness and frustration due to this malignant disease were lessened by Joan's tenderness.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow immediately after the Mass at St. George Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reinbold Novak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved