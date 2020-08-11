Annaceil B. Trimberger
Sheboygan - Annaceil B. Trimberger, 95, was called home to be with Our Lord on August 9 at Cedarburg Health Services, Cedarburg under the care of Horizon Hospice. Annaceil was born to Lucy and Arthur Schad on March 8, 1925 and was raised in New Holstein, a graduate from high school, and worked as a bookkeeper until she met her future husband, John. She was welcomed into heaven by her parents, her brother, Robert Schad, and loving husband, John J. Trimberger (1974). She was also preceded by an infant daughter, her daughter Jane Jensen (2003) and grandson Michael Walvoord.
Annaceil was cherished greatly by her four daughters, Mary (Andrew) Walvoord, San Antonio, TX; Barbara Margenau, Shorewood; Linda (James) Wittmann, Brown Deer; Judy (Scott) Boedeker, Kewaskum; grandchildren, Jennifer Walvoord, Kathryn (Neil) Lewis, Matthew "Billy" Walvoord, Heather Walvoord, Jonathan (Sherry) Boedeker, Bethany (Ben) Sippel, and Kaitlin (Bradley) Clark. Her great grandchildren affectionately called her "grandma Ann"; Claire, Eden and Halif Lewis, Pierce and Chase Walvoord, Benjamin Volgelsberg, Blake and Kaleb Boedeker and Greysen Clark. She was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Annaceil married John and raised their six daughters on a dairy farm in the Six Corners area of Sheboygan County. She often joked that she was really a "city girl" but needed to learn the life of a farmer's wife. She was an active member of the St. George Parish, using her gift of vocal music in the choir for many years. She was widowed at a young age and wore many hats in her life's journey. She drove a school bus, worked many years as a nursing assistant at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, volunteered in the Sunny Ridge Ladies Auxiliary and delivered for Meals on Wheels. Later, she was a member of St. Peter Claver Parish where she was dedicated to Lay Eucharistic Ministry, Prayer ministry, Bible study, and singing in the funeral choir. She was a voracious reader often checking out as many books as allowed at the Sheboygan Public Library. Her love of handwork and counted cross-stitch accounted for many heirloom quality gifts for her children and grandchildren.
While Annaceil was a resident at Cedarburg Health Care, her daughters visited frequently where she enjoyed playing cards, bingo, music and crafts. Linda could often be seen entertaining her with a craft, Barbara played many hands of cards and baked her favorite homemade cookies weekly, and Judy provided her with professional manicures. Annaceil had a keen sense of humor and a sweet disposition. In the last chapter of her life she was a favorite of the staff since she always had a kind word and witty comment. The family especially wants to thank Joan Rider, Activities Director, her "guardian angel" at the facility. She was kind and cared for our mother in these difficult times of quarantine. The sadness and frustration due to this malignant disease were lessened by Joan's tenderness.
Her Celebration of Life will be held at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow immediately after the Mass at St. George Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
.