1/
Annette Richter
1955 - 2020
Annette Richter

Manitowoc - Annette C. Richter, Age 65, passed away late Sunday Evening (Oct. 18, 2020) at Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers.

Annette was born on June 17, 1955 in Plymouth, WI a daughter of Gottfried and Grace (Winterberg) Richter.

She attended Elkhart Lake/ Glenbeulah Grade School and graduated from Lightfoot School in Plymouth.

Annette had been married to Ivan Lueck who preceded her in death.

She worked at RCS in Sheboygan and at Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility.

Annette enjoyed doing arts and crafts and will be remembered as always having a smile on her face and visiting with her friends and staff.

Survivors include: her brother: Jeff (Mary) Richter of Elkhart Lake and many friends.

Following Annette's wishes, cremation has taken place and private graveside services will be held. Inurnment will be in the Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Annette's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. for online condolences, please visit www.suchohfh.com.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the caring and loving staff at TLC Homes in Manitowoc for taking such good care of her and giving her a sense of family environment in which she loved and also to the staff at the Bay at Northridge in Manitowoc.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
