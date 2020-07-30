Anthony Curtis McDanielSheboygan - Anthony Curtis McDaniel, 64, of Sheboygan, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice surrounded by his family.Born May 28, 1956 in Washington County, WI, Tony was a son of the late Vincent W. and Elizabeth E. Bennett McDaniel. He married Pamela J. Kagan on January 19, 1979. He then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army. On March 13, 1987, he was united in marriage to Karen Meise in Sheboygan.Tony worked for Lakeshore Display until his retirement. He previously worked at J.L. French as a machinist for many years. He loved painting, drawing and was an innovative inventor. He also enjoyed fishing, the outdoors and backyard fires.He is survived by his children, Katherine (Keith) Liaromatis, Karen (James) Juino, and Alex McDaniel, all of Beaver Dam, Greg McDaniel, Meghann (Zac) Wick, and Shawn (fiancé Shanika) McDaniel, all of Sheboygan; 16 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. He is further survived by his three brothers, Roger, Myron and Fred McDaniel, and his sister, Irene (Dale) Dorney; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Vincent, Richard and Theodore, and four sisters, Delores, Joyce, Barbara and Bonnie.A Celebration of Tony's life will take place at a later date.The family would like to thank Dr. Liang, the nurses and staff of Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center and the staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Tony's arrangements.