Anthony G. Scharenbroch
Anthony G. Scharenbroch

School Hill - Anthony Scharenbroch, age 90, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Tender Reflections Assisted Living, Manitowoc.

Tony was born on November 18, 1929 in Meeme, son of the late William and Mary (Miller) Scharenbroch. He was a graduate of Kiel High School, where he enjoyed playing basketball. In 1953, Tony enlisted in the Army, serving his country during the Korean War. He was employed with Brost Food Market for many years. Tony was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, School Hill. He was a 50-year member of the Knights of Columbus. Tony had a love for spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing or just working in the woods. When he was younger, he could be found bowling on a few leagues, Tony also enjoyed growing potatoes. Tony was a good person to all who knew him.

He is survived by his brother and two sisters: Ray (Caroline) Scharenbroch, Bernice (Eugene) Schnell, and Betty Mae Owens; two sisters-in-law: Violet and Agnes Scharenbroch Tony is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents: William and Mary Scharenbroch; brothers and sisters: Dorothy (Bernard) Schad, Bernard (Collette), Herb (Bernice), Francis (Ruth), Alphons, Simon (Betty), and William Jr., and brother-in-law: Terry Owens.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Tony will be held at 11:30AM on July 28, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, School Hill (11928 Marken Road, Kiel). The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 10:30AM until 11:30AM at church. Tony will be laid to rest following the mass in the church cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by Kiel VFW Post #6707.

The family wishes to thank Tender Reflections Assisted Living as well as Heartland Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Tony during his stay.

Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
920-894-3348
