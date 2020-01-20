|
Anthony K. Hoang
Sheboygan - Anthony K. Hoang, age 89 of Sheboygan died Saturday afternoon, January 18, 2020. Anthony was born March 27, 1930 in Ha Dong, Vietnam to the late Tuan and Dao Hoang. Anthony was united in marriage to Anne Loc in Saigon, Vietnam on January 5, 1969; she preceded him in death on June 23, 1996. Anthony was employed at Hayssen Manufacturing prior to Thomas Industries from where he retired in 2002. Anthony and his wife Anne, along with their family immigrated to the United States in July of 1975.
Anthony is survived by his son Khiem (Elizabeth) Hoang, daughters Loan (Tom) Pardee, Tram (Casey) Littmann, Chau Hoang, and Mary Anne (Bryan) Hoang, grandchildren Noah, Kate, Jake, Ben, Sam, Elizabeth, Zoey, Elgin and Michael. Anthony is further survived by many loving extended family members and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Anthony on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan with Fr. Paul Fliss officiating.
There will be no visitation prior to the Mass.
Entombment will take place in the Holy Cross Mausoleum.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020