Anthony "Tony" Wiegerling
Sheboygan - Anthony "Tony" Wiegerling, age 59 passed away Saturday morning August 3, 2019. Tony was born Nov. 21, 1959 in Sheboygan to the late Carl and Ann (Hlaban) Wiegerling. He was united in marriage to Roxanne Jackett on September 26, 1998 at Ebenezer United Church of Christ in Sheboygan. Tony was a dedicated and hard worker and could always be found tinkering around the house or helping someone out. He was an avid Packer fan who bled green and gold. He enjoyed skydiving and following NASCAR. He was proudly known as the 17th Street "Lawn Stud" and the social butterfly of the campground in the North Woods. Tony was the life of the party and never failed to make you smile.
Survivors include his wife Roxanne, children Jessica (Joey) Heinen of Sheboygan, Jason Rondeau of Sheboygan, Jenifer Rondeau (fiancé Justin Bohn) of Sheboygan Falls six grandchildren: Dominic, Austun, Ariana, Ashtyn, Kaidyn and Bella, great-grandchild Jace Anthony, two brothers John (Donna) Wiegerling of Sheboygan, Steve (Meg) Wiegerling of Elkhart Lake three sisters Sr. Julia Wiegerling of Fond du Lac, Mary Jo Lewis of Cedar Grove, Jo Ann Huiras of Fredonia, brother-in-law Don Gruenke of Sheboygan, sister in law Audrey Wiegerling, mother-in-law Darlene Jackett of Sheboygan, brothers-in-law and sisters in-law Randy (Denise) Jackett of Lakewood, WI, Jeffer (Cheryl) Jackett of Cleveland, Kelly (Keith) Wichmann of Elkhart Lake, Tracy (Deano) Goetsch of Sheboygan Falls and numerous nieces, nephews relatives and friends.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Tom and Mike, sisters Helen Gruenke and Joyce Derus, father-in-law Jerome Jackett, nephew Michael Jackett, brothers-in-law Roger Derus and Steve Huiras and niece Jolene Gruenke.
Family and friends may gather at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street Sheboygan on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A time of remembrance will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In honor of Tony's love of the Green Bay Packers and NASCAR, please wear your favorite NFL team apparel or NASCAR apparel.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Tony's name.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Luke's Hospital, Vince Lombardi Cancer Center, and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for the compassion and care they provided to Tony.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019