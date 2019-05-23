Antoinette "Toni" Van De Kreeke



Sheboygan - Antoinette Van De Kreeke passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Born in Aurora, MN, on Jan. 9, 1923, Toni was the 11th of 12 children of Anna and John Bushner. The family moved to Sheboygan in 1925. Toni graduated from Sheboygan Central High in 1941. She worked for American Chair Company, where she met her future husband, Bill Van De Kreeke. With WWII looming, Toni worked at Evinrude Motors in Milwaukee, while Bill enlisted in the Navy. They married on Oct. 12, 1944.



Toni was a wonderful Mother to her six children: Lenore (Ray) Micetich, Mitzi (Dale) Stoltzman, Mike (Kathy) Van De Kreeke, Sue (Dave) Freitag, Annette (Scott) Avery, and Kathy (Scott) Hanson.



Her grandchildren all received her love and attention: Carrie Stoltzman, Beth Kohl, Kristin Kanzelberger, Woody Hanson, and Toni Hanson.



Toni's love extended to her great-grandchildren: Hunter, Austin, Jade, Ella, Mason and Lily Kanzelberger and Lauren and Gavin Kohl.



Toni is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and family friends.



Toni was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, daughter and son-in-law, Lenore and Ray Micetich, granddaughter, Kristin Kanzelberger, and all of her Bushner siblings: Vera Hennebery, Anna Bushner, Carol Hoffmann, John Bushner, Anna Mitchell, Anthony Bushner, Mike Bushner, Mollie Naumann, Louise Kaschebufski, Matt Bushner, and Dave Bushner.



As the matriarch of our family, Toni's deep Catholic faith was part of her life. She taught us love, patience, determination, and hard work just by her example. Her creativity extended to rug-making, painted ceramics, embroidery, sewing, and baking a special holiday potica bread that we all loved.



Her legacy is the family heritage that we carry on in her memory. Rest in peace, Mother!



Family and friends may gather at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Antoinette's nephew, Bill Bushner will officiate. Private family burial will take place at the Greendale Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Toni's name can be made to the Salvation Army, SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, or the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.



Toni's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at The Shores of Sheboygan and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion. Published in Sheboygan Press on May 23, 2019