Arlene A. Kraemer
Sheboygan Falls - Arlene A. Kraemer, 80, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice on September 17, 2020. On June 19, 1940 Arlene was born to the late Oliver and Leora TerMaat in Sheboygan. She graduated from Plymouth High School in the class of 1958. On June 16, 1962 she was united in marriage to Eugene Kraemer at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Arlene worked at Kohler Co., H.C. Prange Co., and then returned to Kohler Co. where she eventually retired. After retirement, Arlene was a greeter at Wal-Mart. Arlene enjoyed dancing at Johnsonville, gardening, playing poker with friends and she loved her '58 Girl Club. She was a Packers and Brewers fan and religiously watched Wheel of Fortune.
Arlene is survived by her two sons, Kendall of Sheboygan and Todd of Sheboygan Falls; former daughter-in-law, Lois Kraemer; her granddog, Oliver; as well as other cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Charlotte TerMaat.
Due to current health conditions, there will be a memorial service held at a later date and will be announced when it is scheduled. To leave condolences online and for more information, please visit www.reinboldfh.com
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Dr. Lianne, Dr. Kumar and Dr. Siddalingaiah for their care of Arlene.