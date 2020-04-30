|
|
Arlene J. Slavens
Sheboygan - Arlene Jane Slavens, age 81, died at Sheboygan Senior Community on April 29, 2020. Arlene was born in Sheboygan on February 19, 1939 to the late Arthur and Elmira (Sebald) Schwartz.
On October 14, 1961 Arlene was united in marriage to Thomas Slavens in Sheboygan. Arlene was employed at Kohler Co., but took early retirement due to complications of Multiple Sclerosis. She enjoyed a lengthy retirement with her husband in Cleveland, WI. Arlene was the "mom" of many dogs she rescued including Frosty, Lassie, Dusty, Little Mamma, Peaches, Apples and her favorite, Cassie. Arlene was an inspiration to her family and all that knew her - she lived and loved life. Those that knew her were fortunate and better for it.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas, sister-in-law Diane (the late Arthur, Sr) Schwartz of Manitowoc, Patricia (the late Robert) Ratzmann of West Allis, Kathy (the late Robert) Slavens of Waukesha and brother-in-law Jerry (Jackie) Slavens of Sheboygan. She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Elmira Schwartz, brother Arthur Schwartz, Sr., father and mother-in-law Elden and Ruth Slavens, and brother-in-law John Slavens.
Arlene is also survived by nephews Arthur Schwartz, Jr., Mark (Connie) Ratzmann, Paul (Lynn) Ratzmann, Eric (Diosa) Ratzmann, Rob Slavens, and nieces Tiffany Schwartz, Linda (Mark) Sierszynski, Karen (Chris) Domagalski, and Jennifer (Brett) Leeson.
At Arlene's request, no services will be held. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Sheboygan Senior Community for their compassionate care of Arlene.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020