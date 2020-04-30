Services
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Slavens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene J. Slavens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene J. Slavens Obituary
Arlene J. Slavens

Sheboygan - Arlene Jane Slavens, age 81, died at Sheboygan Senior Community on April 29, 2020. Arlene was born in Sheboygan on February 19, 1939 to the late Arthur and Elmira (Sebald) Schwartz.

On October 14, 1961 Arlene was united in marriage to Thomas Slavens in Sheboygan. Arlene was employed at Kohler Co., but took early retirement due to complications of Multiple Sclerosis. She enjoyed a lengthy retirement with her husband in Cleveland, WI. Arlene was the "mom" of many dogs she rescued including Frosty, Lassie, Dusty, Little Mamma, Peaches, Apples and her favorite, Cassie. Arlene was an inspiration to her family and all that knew her - she lived and loved life. Those that knew her were fortunate and better for it.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas, sister-in-law Diane (the late Arthur, Sr) Schwartz of Manitowoc, Patricia (the late Robert) Ratzmann of West Allis, Kathy (the late Robert) Slavens of Waukesha and brother-in-law Jerry (Jackie) Slavens of Sheboygan. She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Elmira Schwartz, brother Arthur Schwartz, Sr., father and mother-in-law Elden and Ruth Slavens, and brother-in-law John Slavens.

Arlene is also survived by nephews Arthur Schwartz, Jr., Mark (Connie) Ratzmann, Paul (Lynn) Ratzmann, Eric (Diosa) Ratzmann, Rob Slavens, and nieces Tiffany Schwartz, Linda (Mark) Sierszynski, Karen (Chris) Domagalski, and Jennifer (Brett) Leeson.

At Arlene's request, no services will be held. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Sheboygan Senior Community for their compassionate care of Arlene.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -