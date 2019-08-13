|
Arlene J. Zajkowski
Sheboygan - Mrs. Arlene J. Zajkowski, 79, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at Sheboygan Senior Community surrounded by her loving family.
Arlene was born June 17, 1940, in Mt. Calvary, the daughter of Joseph and Flora (nee Mihm) Schneider. After graduating from Central High School, she went on to earn a Bachelors Degree from UW Madison. Arlene owned and managed the What Knot Shop in Sheboygan and also worked as an Artist Technician at Kohler Company.
On September 1, 1962, she was united in marriage with William Zajkowski in Sheboygan. He preceded her in death in 1994.
Arlene is survived by her children: Joseph (Maria) Zajkowski, Jeffrey (Deborah) Zajkowski, John (Shannon) Zajkowski, Gary (Kelly) Zajkowski and Kathleen (Scott) Winter. She is further survived by 13 grandchildren: Matthew, Christina, Elizabeth (fiancé Charles), Arin, Kevin, Nathaniel, Erica, Andrew, William, Jacob, James, Sam and Ben; brother Gordon (Fran) Schneider, sisters Marjorie Oldenburg and Mary Gross; brother-in-law Robert (Linda) Zajkowski; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband William, her parents and siblings: LaVerne, Harvey, Kenneth, Patricia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 818 Huron Ave. in Sheboygan with Father Norberto Sandoval celebrating. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the church on Friday from 10:00AM - 12:00 noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Arlene's name.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Sheboygan Senior Community and St. Nicholas Hospice for their compassionate care and support.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019