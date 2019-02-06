|
Arlene L. Bahr
Town of Belgium - Arlene Bahr, age 87, a Town of Belgium resident, died at Gables on the Pond in Random Lake in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 3, 2019.
She was born April 15, 1931 in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Jacob and Verona Buechler Schaller. On April 23, 1955 she and Virgil Bahr were married at St. Mary's Church, Lake Church. The couple farmed in the Town of Belgium until the time of Virgil's death on November 20, 1985. Arlene then was employed at Holiday Trim in Belgium. She retired from there in 1995.
Her hobbies were crocheting afghans and handmade pieced quilts for her children and grandchildren. She also made many other quilts and afghans that she donated to area churches. Arlene also enjoyed putting together puzzles which she sometimes made into pictures.
Arlene is survived by one daughter Joyce (the late Roy) Sandee of Random Lake, Three sons: Michael (Lisa) Bahr of Belgium, and Thomas (Brenda) and William (Rhonda) Bahr both of Random Lake. She is further survived by 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren (with one on the way), one sister, Betty (Ed) Streff of Belgium, one brother Donald (the late Marlene) Schaller, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Virgil, an infant daughter Yvonne, her brother Norman Schaller and numerous sisters and brothers-in-law.
In accordance to Arlene's wishes, private family services will be held, officiated by her lifelong friend, Father Jim Ernster. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Virgil in St. Mary Parish Cemetery, Lake Church.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Belgium is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 6, 2019