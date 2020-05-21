|
|
Arlene Rae Norville
Sheboygan - Arlene Rae Norville, 87, of Sheboygan, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Arlene was born on October 18, 1932, in Crandon, WI to Arlie and Angeline (Torgerson) Scott. She was a graduate of West Division High School in Milwaukee.
On September 6, 1950, Arlene married LeRoy in Waukegan, IL. Arlene was employed at JCPenneys for 23 years working in customer service until her retirement in 1984.
She was a member of Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls and always looked forward to church. Arlene was also a member of the The Guild in Crandon, WI. She enjoyed going on long walks, bowling, golf, crocheting, camping, dancing, American Bandstand, supporting the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers, and her weekly edition of Woman's World. Arlene was extremely service oriented, always looking for ways to help others. She loved spending time with her family, and especially enjoyed family picnics. She was a great wife, mother, and grandmother to all.
Arlene is survived by her husband of 69 years, LeRoy Norville; two daughters, Gail Lawrence and Debra (Monte) Merath; two sons, Gary (Cheryl) Norville and Mark Norville; seven grandchildren, Travis (Shannon), Jason (Kristina), Joshua (Robin), Matthew (Julia), Jessica (Mike), Rebecca (Cahl), Marcus (Jessica); 26 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia Sholts and Larane Garrett; and brother, Gerald Scott.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Arlie and Angeline, and son-in-law, Maury Lawrence.
A memorial service to celebrate Arlene's life will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 12:00 pm at Wenig Funeral Homes in Sheboygan Falls with Father Joe Dominic officiating. Those who would like to live stream the service may join the "Arlene Norville Memorial Service" Facebook group by visiting the Wenig Funeral Homes Facebook page. An inurnment will take place at St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Homes in Sheboygan Falls on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 11:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm.
A memorial fund is being established in Arlene's name.
Arlene's family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 21 to May 24, 2020