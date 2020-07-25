Arlene Zastrow
Oostburg - Arlene Adela (Walthers) Zastrow, 84, of Oostburg passed away after a courageous fight with lung cancer on July 22, 2020. Arlene was born August 9, 1935 in Sheboygan, WI. She attended St. Paul's Lutheran School and graduated from North High School in 1953. She was united in marriage to Gordon J. Zastrow on June 15, 1957 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. They enjoyed many years of happiness, raising their 4 children, Gordy, Lori, Timothy, and Peter before Gordon's passing in April 2015.
Arlene spent over 40 years as a nurse at Memorial Hospital. She was the floor supervisor of 2k for many years, amongst many other jobs at the hospital. Her outgoing personality and caring heart made her a fantastic nurse. When not caring for patients at the hospital, she was caring for her family. Everyone came to her to get teeth pulled, shots administered, ears pierced, and scrapes kissed from their favorite family nurse.
Arlene loved her family so very much. She had 13 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren (with 2 on the way). She loved going to all of their sporting events and was always a major cheerleader for them on the court and in life. She delighted in anything family and was always on top of what everyone was up to. She had a way of making everyone feel special and loved by her. She loved traveling with family to Florida and especially loved the annual trip to the cottages in Shawano, where the whole family gathered every summer.
Arlene loved being a grandma. She shared many memories with her grandkids. Many jars of strawberry jam were made in her kitchen, many games of Sequence and Wahoo were played at her kitchen table (with a lot of smack talk coming from Granna!), and many cuddles, hugs, and kisses, especially with the great-grandkids were had in her chair.
Traveling was something she also enjoyed. The annual trips to Branson and Door County with her brothers and sisters were some of her favorites. She loved the shows and sharing laughter with family. She also recently loved her Sunday night card games with them.
Arlene's faith was a huge part of her life. She was a very active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church for many years. She loved volunteering and helping out wherever she could. She could always be found with her study bible and her Portals of Prayer book sitting next to her, and every morning, she began her day with the Lord. In her final days, she kept telling her family to fix their eyes on the cross and everything would be ok- advice they will carry with them for the rest of their lives. Her desire was to leave a legacy of following and trusting the Lord.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon, her parents, John and Adela Walthers, her brothers, Wendall, Lester, Alvin, George, Roger, and Herbie and her sister, Shirley, along with many beloved brothers and sisters-in-law. She is survived by her children Gordy (Jamie Bichler) Zastrow, and their children, Gordy (Mary), Nate (Darian), Erika, and Trey; Lori (Kevin) Telschow and their children, Zac (Rachel), Kady (Adam), Abby (Aaron), Karly (Jason), and Andrew; Tim (Jayne Koellmer) and their children, Josh (Emily) and Jacob (Amanda); Peter (Lisa Kometer) and their children, Taylor and Haley. She is further survived by her precious great grands- Parker, Gordy V, Raelinn, Aubree, Greyson, Drew, Hadlee, Carson, Jordy, Gemma, Zeke, Miles, Ty, Sailor, and Billy. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law, Millie (Dennis) Wendt, Irene (Ed) Basar, Joyce (Frances) Coates and Earlene Zastrow.
The funeral service will be held at a later date with an obituary to published closer to the date of the funeral.
The family would like to thank Aurora Memorial Medical Center, especially Dr. Liang, Dr. Martin, and nurses Kayla and Megan. They would also like to thank Sharon S. Richardson Hospice and our special angel, Rhonda. We love you so much. They would like to thank their brother Alan Kubow. You are our rock and mean the world to our family.
