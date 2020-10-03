Arno J. Herwig
Kiel - Arno J. Herwig, 91, of 503 North St. Kiel died Tuesday evening September 29, 2020 at Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility. He was born on December 17, 1928 in the Town of Russell, rural Elkhart Lake son of the late William & Hulda (Awe) Herwig.
At a young age, Arno moved to the Town of Schleswig and attended Rockville Grade School, class of 1942. He graduated from Kiel High School with the class of 1946. After high school he helped on his family farm, his uncle's farm and worked part time at A.A. Laun Furniture. In 1953, Arno became a proud member of the U.S. Army, serving in Korea.
On April 21, 1956 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Hansen at St. Peters UCC, Kiel. Arno worked for Kohler Company for a short time, Hayssen Mfg for 24 years and finally H.G. Weber Co. for 7 years until his retirement in 1992. After retirement he worked for 18 years for Delta Publications delivering newspapers to all the small business throughout the countryside. His weekly trips through the farmland reminded him of his childhood and growing up on a farm. He was a lifelong member of St. Peters UCC. Arno was a Sunday School Superintendent and teacher for many years, served as an usher, a member the consistory and was active with various other committees. He and Dorothy also maintained the flowers and plantings in the courtyard for many years. Arno served as 2nd Ward Alderman for the City of Kiel.
Arno had a love for sports. He played with the Kiel Fast Pitch Softball League and the Chilton A.C.'s. He played from 1946 to 1960 with the Kiel A.A.'s baseball team, going three times to the State Semi-Pro Tournament. He was also selected three times to the All-Northeast Wisconsin District Team. Arno played for the Kiel A.A.'s basketball team and was a 14-year volunteer with the Kiel Little League Program as both coach and umpire. He played dartball for many years with the St. Peters UCC team and bowled with the C.J. Meiselwitz team and couples league in both Kiel and Howards Grove. In his free time he was an avid woodworker and gardener. He and Dorothy loved to travel both near and far. He enjoyed making plans, seeing different places and making memories along the way. His greatest joy was attending all his grandchildren's sporting events and activities. Arno was happiest watching Little League, swim meets, basketball, soccer, volleyball, softball, musicals and concerts.
He is survived by his wife; Dorothy of Kiel, children; Linda (Bob) Halfmann, Kiel, David (Sandra) Herwig, Howards Grove, Sharon (Jed) Frank, Cedarburg, Sandra (Scott) Eithun, Greenville, grandchildren; Aaron (Alicia) Halfmann, Adam Halfmann (Ryan Riess), Lauren Sudbrink, Alex (Maggie) Sudbrink, Sam (KC) Eithun, Mitchell Eithun, Lindsey Frank, Alyssa and Anika Herwig. Further survived by great grandchildren; William, Elliott and Wesley Sudbrink, sisters; Irene (Ed) Drone, Dorothy (Richard) Schnell, along with his beloved nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother; Marvin, brother-in-law; Harold (Mary) Hansen.
Private family services were held at St. Peter's UCC. Burial followed in the Kiel City Cemetery.
Arno's family would like to thank Dr. Deubler and his staff along with the nurses and staff of Rocky Knoll and Sheboygan Memorial Hospital for all the love and care given to him. Sincere thanks also goes to Compassus Hospice for making him comfortable in his last days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial are appreciated for the Kiel VFW Post #6707.
