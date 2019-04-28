Arthur L. Ericsson



Sheboygan Falls - Arthur L. Ericsson, 67, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away Thursday evening, April 25, 2019 at his home with his wife by his side following a lengthy illness.



Born November 25, 1951 in Chicago, IL, Arthur was the son of the late August and Virginia Nelson Ericsson. He attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1970. He continued his education and graduated from Lakeland College. On June 21, 1975, he was united in marriage to Deborah A. Frick in Sheboygan.



Art was a material control manager for Tecumseh Products for many years until his retirement. He previously worked for American Woodstock. He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church where he served as an usher and on several committees. He was an amateur radio enthusiast with the call letters W9ALE. He was also an avid coin collector and marksman. He thoroughly enjoyed researching genealogy. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his children and grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deborah; his two children, Adriana (Dan) Plach, Oconomowoc, and Ryan (Jessalyn) Ericsson, Sheboygan; his three grandchildren, Grayson and Eliana Plach, Oconomowoc, and Vaughn Ericsson, Sheboygan; his sister, Victoria (Richard) Moon, Middleton; his mother-in-law, Patricia Frick, Sheboygan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He is further survived by his beloved dog, Nellie.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Harry Frick.



A Memorial service for Art will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1019 N. 7th Street, Sheboygan. Pastor Brett Maatz will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the church on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place in the Chapel of Eternal Light of Greenlawn Memorial Park.



A memorial fund has been established in his name.



The family would like to thank Drs. James Pawlak and S. Mark Bettag and their staff and St. Nicholas Hospice, especially Brenda, Stephanie and Jessica, for all of their loving care and support.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Arthur's arrangements. Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary