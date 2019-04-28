Services
Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-1481
For more information about
Arthur Ericsson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
1019 N. 7th Street
Sheboygan, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
1019 N. 7th Street
Sheboygan, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Ericsson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur L. Ericsson


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur L. Ericsson Obituary
Arthur L. Ericsson

Sheboygan Falls - Arthur L. Ericsson, 67, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away Thursday evening, April 25, 2019 at his home with his wife by his side following a lengthy illness.

Born November 25, 1951 in Chicago, IL, Arthur was the son of the late August and Virginia Nelson Ericsson. He attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1970. He continued his education and graduated from Lakeland College. On June 21, 1975, he was united in marriage to Deborah A. Frick in Sheboygan.

Art was a material control manager for Tecumseh Products for many years until his retirement. He previously worked for American Woodstock. He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church where he served as an usher and on several committees. He was an amateur radio enthusiast with the call letters W9ALE. He was also an avid coin collector and marksman. He thoroughly enjoyed researching genealogy. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deborah; his two children, Adriana (Dan) Plach, Oconomowoc, and Ryan (Jessalyn) Ericsson, Sheboygan; his three grandchildren, Grayson and Eliana Plach, Oconomowoc, and Vaughn Ericsson, Sheboygan; his sister, Victoria (Richard) Moon, Middleton; his mother-in-law, Patricia Frick, Sheboygan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He is further survived by his beloved dog, Nellie.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Harry Frick.

A Memorial service for Art will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1019 N. 7th Street, Sheboygan. Pastor Brett Maatz will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the church on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place in the Chapel of Eternal Light of Greenlawn Memorial Park.

A memorial fund has been established in his name.

The family would like to thank Drs. James Pawlak and S. Mark Bettag and their staff and St. Nicholas Hospice, especially Brenda, Stephanie and Jessica, for all of their loving care and support.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Arthur's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now