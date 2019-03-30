Services
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 367-2156
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Phenicie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Warren Phenicie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur Warren Phenicie Obituary
Arthur Warren Phenicie

- - Arthur Warren Phenicie passed peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 84.

He was preceded in death by his son, Guy. Art was the devoted husband to Joyce for the past 59 years. His children, Steve (Terrie) and Rachael (Jay Lehman) will miss him greatly. Art proudly earned the nickname "Big Grandpa" from his three grandchildren, Meghan, Emily, and Nicholas. Art will be remembered as a loyal friend and family man, nature lover, card shark and patriot.

A Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, March 26 at NorthPoint Community Church, formerly Lake Country Congregational. Internment, at a later date, will be at the Silver Cliff Cemetery in Athelstane, Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to HAWS Waukesha (Humane Animal Welfare Society), Town Hall Library of North Lake, or the .
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now