|
|
Arthur Warren Phenicie
- - Arthur Warren Phenicie passed peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 84.
He was preceded in death by his son, Guy. Art was the devoted husband to Joyce for the past 59 years. His children, Steve (Terrie) and Rachael (Jay Lehman) will miss him greatly. Art proudly earned the nickname "Big Grandpa" from his three grandchildren, Meghan, Emily, and Nicholas. Art will be remembered as a loyal friend and family man, nature lover, card shark and patriot.
A Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, March 26 at NorthPoint Community Church, formerly Lake Country Congregational. Internment, at a later date, will be at the Silver Cliff Cemetery in Athelstane, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to HAWS Waukesha (Humane Animal Welfare Society), Town Hall Library of North Lake, or the .
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 30, 2019