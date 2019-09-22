|
Arved Ojamaa Ashby
Columbus - Arved Ojamaa Ashby died unexpectedly and in apparent good health on September 3rd in Columbus, Ohio, where he had been living with his younger son. Dr. Ashby had recently celebrated his 97th birthday. He practiced obstetrics and gynecology at the Sheboygan Clinic from 1959 to 1989, performing deliveries and surgeries at both Memorial and St. Nicholas Hospitals. Before moving to Sheboygan, he was chief resident at the University of Kansas Medical Center OB/GYN Department. He delivered the first of his more than six thousand Sheboygan area babies in March 1960, and took it as a point of pride that he didn't lose a single mother in 30 years of practice. Upon his retirement in 1989, he and his wife Hazel divided their time between their home adjacent to Pine Hills Country Club in Sheboygan, and their second house in Sarasota, Florida. Hazel died in Sarasota in November 2009.
Dr. Ashby was born Arved Ojamaa on a family farm in Kullenga, Estonia, on August 8th, 1922. Before becoming a farmer, his father had been conscripted into the army of Russian Tsar Nicholas II. In 1944 Arved escaped the second Soviet invasion of his native Estonia, traveling through and working in Germany, Finland, and Sweden. He entered the U.S. through Ellis Island in 1951, and took up residence in the San Francisco Bay area. While working toward his M.D. degree at the University of California, San Francisco, he met Hazel Ashby, a registered nurse from Whitby, Ontario, Canada. They were married in San Jose in 1953, and moved east for residencies with Queens General Hospital in New York as well as the University of Kansas. After retiring, Dr. Ashby wrote a detailed memoir of his charmed and disrupted life: Days to Remember, published by the Sheboygan Historical Society and available on Amazon as well as from the Society itself.
Upon moving to Sheboygan, Hazel and Arved originally lived on Bluff Avenue near Vollrath Park. Their first son was born here: Mark Ashby, now living in Orinda, California. The three then moved to South 27th Street, where their second son Arved Mark Ashby was added to the family. They moved lastly to the west side, where the Ashbys had a ranch home built next to the 16th green of Pine Hills.
Dr. Ashby is survived by his sons Mark (Mary Jo) Ashby and Arved (Jiung) Ashby and his grandchildren Emerson and Ethan Ashby.
Dr. Ashby was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Aasta, and by his wife Hazel.
Cremation was performed by Schoedinger Funeral Home in Columbus. In Honor of Dr. Ashby's wishes, the family will hold a private memorial service in Columbus.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 22, 2019