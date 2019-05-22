|
Astor M. Vatland
Sheboygan - Astor M. Vatland, 72, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, May 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Hong Kong September 29, 1946.
Astor graduated with a bachelor's degree in Social Science from University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse and another in Nursing from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Astor spent her career caring for others as a registered nurse at St. Nicholas Hospital and the Sheboygan County Health and Human Services Department. She completed almost 30 years of service as a public health nurse.
Astor believed strongly in being an active member of her community, and she was energized by her volunteering engagements, particularly at the Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts and the John Michael Kohler Arts Center. Her time spent in the choir of St. Cyril and Methodius Parish always brought her joy, and she truly appreciated the friendship of her fellow choir members while learning to sing in Slovenian.
Astor is survived by her husband of 47 years, Gerald Vatland; daughters, Janice Vatland (Chad Kroll) of Acton, MA and Kerrie Schmahl (Brett Schmahl) of Sheboygan Falls, WI; grandchildren, Mason and Aidan Schmahl and Veronica Kroll; and many friends and relatives around the world. Astor will now watch over her cherished family along with her grandmother, Zaithoon Rafeek; mother, Nancy Ma Lam; father, Peter P.K. Lam; and brother, Michael M.H. Fung.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Cyril and Methodius Parish, 822 New Jersey Avenue, Sheboygan. Friends and family will be greeted from 10:00 am until the start of the Mass. A visitation will also be held Friday, May 24, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Ballhorn Funeral Home at 1201 N. 8th Street, Sheboygan.
Any memorial gifts given to her family will be used to fund a scholarship for nursing students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in Astor's name.
"We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give." - Sir Winston Churchill
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 22, 2019