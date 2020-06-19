Audrey A. Thomas
Sheboygan - Audrey A. Thomas, formerly of the town of Sheboygan Falls and Sheboygan, passed away Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020 at Shores of Sheboygan where she had resided the last 6 years. Audrey was 87 years old.
Audrey was born June 30, 1932 in Sheboygan to the late Edmund and Bernadine (Nelesen) Peters. She attended local schools and graduated from Central High School in 1950.
On November 25, 1950, she was united in marriage with Jerome Thomas. The couple opened Jerry's TV in Sheboygan in 1955, expanding to Cleveland in 1968. They also purchased Shorecrest Motel in Cleveland. In 1977, they sold the motel and relocated the electronics store to Melbourne, FL which they operated until retirement in 1984. Jerry preceded her in death in 1998.
Audrey was a member of The Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer.
Audrey is survived by her children: Jerry (Nancy) Thomas, Mark (Robin) Thomas, Steve (Denise) Thomas, Bonnie (Michael) Carlson, Pam Thomas and Lisa (Frank)Shearer; daughters-in-law Jane and Lori Thomas; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren and a sister Janice Petrach. Other family and friends further survive.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry and sons Randy and William Thomas.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Audrey will be laid to rest next to Jerry in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Audrey's name.
The family would like to thank the staff at both Shores of Sheboygan and St. Croix Hospice for their comfort and care given to Audrey. They would also like to personally thank Dr. Dean Mancheski for his compassion and support.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Sheboygan - Audrey A. Thomas, formerly of the town of Sheboygan Falls and Sheboygan, passed away Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020 at Shores of Sheboygan where she had resided the last 6 years. Audrey was 87 years old.
Audrey was born June 30, 1932 in Sheboygan to the late Edmund and Bernadine (Nelesen) Peters. She attended local schools and graduated from Central High School in 1950.
On November 25, 1950, she was united in marriage with Jerome Thomas. The couple opened Jerry's TV in Sheboygan in 1955, expanding to Cleveland in 1968. They also purchased Shorecrest Motel in Cleveland. In 1977, they sold the motel and relocated the electronics store to Melbourne, FL which they operated until retirement in 1984. Jerry preceded her in death in 1998.
Audrey was a member of The Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer.
Audrey is survived by her children: Jerry (Nancy) Thomas, Mark (Robin) Thomas, Steve (Denise) Thomas, Bonnie (Michael) Carlson, Pam Thomas and Lisa (Frank)Shearer; daughters-in-law Jane and Lori Thomas; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren and a sister Janice Petrach. Other family and friends further survive.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry and sons Randy and William Thomas.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Audrey will be laid to rest next to Jerry in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Audrey's name.
The family would like to thank the staff at both Shores of Sheboygan and St. Croix Hospice for their comfort and care given to Audrey. They would also like to personally thank Dr. Dean Mancheski for his compassion and support.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.