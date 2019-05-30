|
Audrey Borkenhagen
Adell - Audrey Borkenhagen, age 88, of Adell, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (May 28, 2019) at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center with her family by her side.
She was born on October 8, 1930 in the Town of Scott, a daughter of the late Lilly (Paulus) and Ervin Hintz.
Audrey attended grade school in Batavia and graduated from Random Lake High School in 1948.
On June 2, 1951, she married Arthur Borkenhagen at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Batavia. He preceded her in death on January 26, 1963.
Audrey farmed with her husband in rural Adell. She also worked for over 30 years at Adell Cooperative, and after retiring, she worked part-time at Jentsch Tax Services.
She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Adell where she served on the Ladies Aid, was a Sunday School teacher, and was a Sunday School Superintendent. She was also a member of the Adell American Legion Auxiliary.
Audrey enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, numbers, watching Jeopardy and the Brewers.
Survivors include: Four children: Merlin Borkenhagen, Kathryn (James) Storck, Robert Borkenhagen, and Susan Kumrow; Two grandchildren: Derek (Ashley) Kumrow and Abby (Ben) LaFleur; and Two great-grandchildren: Micah LaFleur and Jameson Kumrow.
She was preceded in death by: Her parents; Brothers: Elwood (Arlene) Hintz and Calvin (Mildred) Hintz; and Brothers-in-law: Elwood (Doris) Borkenhagen and Merlin Borkenhagen.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday (June 1, 2019) at 2:00 P.M. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Adell. Rev. Christopher Seifferlein, Pastor of the Church, will officiate. Burial will be in the Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Adell.
Visitation will take place at CHURCH on Saturday (June 1) from 12 Noon until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Audrey's name to Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Adell.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 30, 2019