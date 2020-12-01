Audrey E. PlaceOconto Falls - Audrey E. Place, 79, Oconto Falls, died suddenly of natural causes Sunday afternoon, November 29, 2020 at an area hospital emergency room. She was born June 15, 1941 in Washington D.C. to William and Anna (Meyers) Poole.On May 9, 1958 she married Kenyon Place in Washington D.C. and the couple had six children together. Following their marriage, the couple lived in D.C. until moving to Wisconsin in 1969. Audrey and her companion of 25 years, Harvey "Butch" Kitzman enjoyed hunting, fishing and socializing together.Survivors are five children, Terry (Anita) Place, Clarksville, TN; Greg (Elisa) Place, Sheboygan; Dan (Laurie) Place, Tricia and Brenda Place, all of Oconto Falls; seven granddaughters, 12 great grandchildren; three siblings, Harriett Wade, Sonny and Bill Poole.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenyon in 1992, daughter Carol Place-Brough in 2016 and one brother Edward.Due to COVID concerns, Private family services will be held 10am Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls. PUBLIC burial services will follow about 10:30am Saturday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Oconto Falls.