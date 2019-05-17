|
Audrey Elizabeth Dieringer
Port Washington - Audrey Elizabeth Dieringer passed into Eternal Life on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Heritage Nursing Home in Port Washington. She was born on May 24, 1927 to Bernard and Amanda Esselman Thelen in Port Washington, raised in the Port Washington and Saukville area. Audrey graduated from Port Washington High School in 1945. She met her husband Andrew Dieringer at Weiler's in the Town of Port Washington, and after a loving courtship, they were married on January 26, 1946. They farmed in Holy Cross in the Town of Belgium until 1994, moving to Cedar Grove for 13 years, then back to Port Washington where Andrew still lives.
They were married for 73 years. They lived a busy life raising 8 children and being grandparents to 28 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Audrey especially loved babies and in her later years with the loss of her communication abilities due to strokes, they were the highlight of her life, with eyes lighting up whenever she could hold and cuddle another great-grandchild. They traveled to Europe in the 70's and out west in their later years visiting friends and Andrew's uncles. Mrs. Dieringer loved playing games, especially Sheepshead with their farming neighbors every week where these games would last into the wee hours. She was a champion bargain shopper, outfitting the whole family in the latest fashions while spending very little money. Audrey loved entertaining and was known far and wide for her cooking ability; she could throw a delicious meal together for unexpected guests without blinking an eye. She had the ability to tell a joke that left everyone laughing. But, most importantly, she was a loving mom who cherished her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Audrey was a loving wife to Andrew, and dear mother of Jeanne (Ron) Karrels of New Holstein, Stephen (deceased 2019), Charles (Kathy) of Saukville, William (the late Victoria) of Houston, TX, Christine (Ed) Perrine of Deering, NH, Carole "CJ" Mertes (deceased 2017) , Robert (deceased 1983) and David (Cindy) of Stillwater, OK. She is further survived by 28 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, daughter-in-law Sandy Dieringer of Sheboygan, and son-in-law Dave Mertes of Grafton.
Audrey is also survived by siblings Lois (the late Marvin) Anzia, Jerry (Kay) Thelen, Marilyn (the late LeRoy) Averill, Katie (the late Clifford) Thelen, Richard (Barb) Thelen, Charles (Joan) Thelen, Erla Mae (Ron) Schneider, Rita (Clete) Schneider, Dan (the late Ruth) Tedesco, Kathy (Don) Harmeling, Pat (Mary) Thelen and Mary Ann (Dave) Schowalter. Audrey is also survived by sisters-in-law Phyllis (the late Ed) Stemper, Barb (the late Tom) Dieringer, and Betty (the late Peter) Grant, as well as brother-in-law Jim (Lynn) Dieringer.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, children Stephen, Carole and Robert, sister Ruth, brothers William, Daniel (the late Nancy), and Clifford (the late Marty), her mother- and father-in-law Thomas and Olive Dieringer, brothers-in-law Marvin Anzia, Leroy Averill, Adolph (the late Jean) Dieringer, Ed Stemper, Tom Dieringer, Francis (the late Patricia) Dieringer, Gregor Dieringer, Peter Grant, and sister-in-law Lucille (the late Don) Odekirk.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6PM on Tuesday, May 21st at Open Door Bible Church, 3420 Hwy LL, Port Washington. Pastor Sid Litke will preside. The family will receive visitors at the CHURCH on Tuesday from 3-6PM. Memorials are suggested, in lieu of flowers.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 17, 2019