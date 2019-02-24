|
Audrey Hering
Sheboygan - Audrey Hering, age 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 12, 2019 with her loving husband Jim of 42 years by her side. She was born in the Town of Neva, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Henry and Gladys (Hruska) Savina. She was a 1952 graduate of Antigo High School. She married William Warner in 1953 and later divorced. She raised eight children in Bryant, WI with a large garden where she canned and froze the fruits of their labor.
She married James (Jim) Hering in 1976 and moved to Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Audrey was employed at the Sheboygan County Department of Healthcare & Human Services for ten years but was retired for many years. They were foster parents to 40 children and together they adopted and raised Spencer, their first foster child. Audrey was a volunteer for St. Nicholas Home Hospital Hospice as well as the hospital itself for ten years. She enjoyed being a homemaker, knitting, sewing, sweet peas, lilacs, the color purple and yelling at the Packers. Audrey and Jim owned a summer home on Post Lake, Wisconsin for many years and spent weekends with family and friends laughing, sharing meals and making memories.
Survivors include Russell Warner (Missy); Kelly Campbell (Mark); Karen Erwin; Shawn Warner (Pam); Sherry Warner (Doug); Michelle Thomas; Spencer Hering; 19 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law Kim Warner, a brother Al Savina, and two sisters Kathleen Bera, and Paula Smith.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son William "Wild Bill" Warner, a daughter Wendy Schaefers, two sisters Rita Marckx and Ruth Bolen and a grandson Dustin Hummitzsch.
Audrey's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the loving care Audrey received. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, W2850 State Road 28, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085. A Celebration of Life is planned for June 2019.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 24, 2019