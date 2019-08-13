|
Audrey J. (Griebenow) Tysver
New London - Audrey June (Griebenow) Tysver, age 86 of New London, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 in Appleton. If there has never been a hole-in-one on heaven's own golf course, that's about to change. Audrey has arrived there and she is in perfect form! (1 Cor 15:43) Audrey was born to the late William and Lena (Lutzke) Prochnow on June 3, 1933 in Manitowoc County. She was baptized and confirmed at St. James Ev. and Reformed Church in Spring Valley, WI. Audrey graduated from Kiel High School in 1950. She was united in marriage to Don Griebenow in 1952. He preceded her in death in 1986. In 1989 she married Leonard Tysver in New London. He preceded her in death in 2007. Audrey was an active member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in New London, where she served on Church Council and various committees, and was a former member of the choir and the bell choir. She worked as a secretary for Dr. Schmallenberg in New London and also Duane Brown American Family Insurance Agency and then at the New London Pharmacy until her retirement. Audrey, Don and their boys were enthusiastic campers throughout the 1960's and 1970's, visiting well over 40 states and several provinces. Audrey was an avid golfer and a former member of New London Country Club, Grandview Golf Course in Hortonville, Riverview Country Club in Appleton and Sunland Village East Golf Club in Mesa, AZ, where she served two terms as president of the Ladies Golf Association and was a member S.V.E. Golf Club Board of Directors. Over the years she won 18 Ladies Club Championships. Audrey was an avid sports fan, holding season Packer tickets since 1970 and following the Badgers, Brewers and PGA golf. Audrey and Len enjoyed 18 winters in Mesa, AZ, travels to Hawaii, Alaska, London, the Holy Land, Germany, Norway and Netherlands.
Audrey is survived by her children, Dr. Kerry (Marian) Griebenow, Three Lakes and Brian (Alicia) Griebenow, Hortonville; step-children, Charles (Sherry) Tysver, Appleton, Julie Wurst, Tacoma, WA, Susan (Dr. Les) Werner, Stevens Point and Dan (Jennifer Stoos) Tysver, Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Andy, Josh (Rachel) Tysver, Hallie and Henry Wurst, Allison, Jacob and Hannah Werner, Benjamin and Samuel Tysver; great-grandson, Chase Tysver and sister, Lorraine Preuss Reese, Appleton. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; sister, Mavis (Elwood) Gutschow; brothers, Lester (Penny) Prochnow, William (Dorothy) Prochnow, Jr., step-father, Henry Koeppen; brothers-in-law, Donald Preuss and Fred Reese; step-brother, Melvin (Georgene) Lutzke and father and mother-in-law, Roland and Ethel Griebenow.
Audrey appreciated the countless blessings she had been given. In the end, trusting completely in Jesus' saving grace, she expressed how she looked forward to her final trip……..to heaven.
The funeral for Audrey will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at First Congregational United Church of Christ in New London with Rev. Greg Watling officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery in New London.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to The Heritage and ThedaCare at Home Hospice.
A memorial fund has been established for First Congregational United Church of Christ, ThedaCare Foundation or the .
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019