Audrey M. Spears
Fond du Lac - Audrey M. Spears, 90, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Sage Meadows, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on January 7, 1929, in Sauk City, WI, the daughter of Elmer A. and Margaret A. Ryan Olson. On September 10, 1949, she married Darrell R. Spears, in Mount Horeb, WI. He preceded her in death on July 14, 1997.
Audrey was a member of Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church. She worked as a caregiver at Holy Nativity & St. Francis Home. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, country music, playing cards and was an avid reader.
She is survived by her children: Gregory (Karin) Spears of Sheboygan, Ramona (Jay) Capelle of Fond du Lac, David (Deborah) Spears of Keshena, Kevin (friend Kari) Spears of Menasha and Michael (Kelly) Spears of Oregon, WI; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, her brother, Robert (Katie) Olson of Ridgeway, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Darrell, her sister, Pat Grimm and her grandson Jonathan Spears.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 10:00-12:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Rev. Tom Meyer officiating. Inurnment will follow at All Faiths Mausoleum in Rienzi Cemetery.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019