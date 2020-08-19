Audrey Nyenhuis
Oostburg - Audrey Joan Nyenhuis, 89, of Oostburg, formerly of Waukesha, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Audrey was born on October 5, 1930, in Eagle, WI to Carl and Marie (Mueller) Zarnke. She was a graduate of Lutheran High School in 1948. On February 10, 1951, Audrey married Audley in Waukesha. She worked as an executive assistant for many years at various companies.
She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. She enjoyed bowling, crafting, cooking, sewing, gardening, and furniture refinishing. Above all, she cherished spending time with her beloved family and friends.
Audrey is survived by her daughter, Lorie (Roy) Hagedorn of Hubertus, WI; six grandchildren, Jonna (Trevor) Kahrs, Joshua (Jamie) Hagedorn, Bethany (Joshua) Zima, Steven (Sarah) Krause, Daniel (Megan) Krause, Samantha Krause, 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Marilyn Hoffman of Snellville, GA.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Carl & Marie Zarnke; husband, Audley; and a daughter, Savannah "Julie" Krause.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sheboygan on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 10:30 am until 12:00 pm. Your cooperation in respecting social distancing and mask mandates is appreciated. Due to limited capacity, a private funeral service will take place at 12:00 pm. All are welcome to join a livestream of the service at 12:00 pm by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/nyenhuis
