1/1
Audrey Nyenhuis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Nyenhuis

Oostburg - Audrey Joan Nyenhuis, 89, of Oostburg, formerly of Waukesha, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

Audrey was born on October 5, 1930, in Eagle, WI to Carl and Marie (Mueller) Zarnke. She was a graduate of Lutheran High School in 1948. On February 10, 1951, Audrey married Audley in Waukesha. She worked as an executive assistant for many years at various companies.

She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. She enjoyed bowling, crafting, cooking, sewing, gardening, and furniture refinishing. Above all, she cherished spending time with her beloved family and friends.

Audrey is survived by her daughter, Lorie (Roy) Hagedorn of Hubertus, WI; six grandchildren, Jonna (Trevor) Kahrs, Joshua (Jamie) Hagedorn, Bethany (Joshua) Zima, Steven (Sarah) Krause, Daniel (Megan) Krause, Samantha Krause, 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Marilyn Hoffman of Snellville, GA.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Carl & Marie Zarnke; husband, Audley; and a daughter, Savannah "Julie" Krause.

Relatives and friends may greet the family at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sheboygan on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 10:30 am until 12:00 pm. Your cooperation in respecting social distancing and mask mandates is appreciated. Due to limited capacity, a private funeral service will take place at 12:00 pm. All are welcome to join a livestream of the service at 12:00 pm by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/nyenhuis

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Nyenhuis family with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenig Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved