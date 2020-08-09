Audrey Ruth Laack
Sheboygan Falls - Audrey Ruth Laack, 91, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Songbird Pond in Plymouth. Audrey was born April 10, 1929, in Sheboygan, to the late Clarence and Wanda (Hummitzsch) Fasse. She graduated from Plymouth High School. On November 5, 1949, she married William Laack at Saron United Church of Christ. The couple lived and worked in Johnsonville at the family home at Laack's Ballroom since their marriage. He preceded her in death on August 16, 2002.
Audrey was a member of Saron United Church of Christ, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and helped at Vacation Bible School. She was a 4-H Leather Craft Leader for the Johnsonville Hustlers Club for 50 years and received the Alumni Award in 2018. Audrey was a member of the Johnsonville Homemakers, where she was also president and secretary. She had many creative and artistic talents. She loved to draw, enjoyed music and dancing, decorated cakes, made flower arrangements, and painted ceramics. Audrey enjoyed traveling with William and then her sisters. The "vacation gang" is now back together. She also led the Annual Pretzel Bender Parade at midnight. She was an avid sports fan, season ticket holder for the Green Bay Packers since 1957 and attended the Ice Bowl in 1967.
Survivors include her children, Carl (Joan) Laack, Johnsonville, Donald (Bonnie) Laack, Plymouth, Ruth (Tom) Miller, Plymouth and Mary (Dan) Albright, Plymouth; 11 grandchildren, Peter (fiancée Dani) Laack, David Laack, Nicholas (Lori) Laack, Justin (Christina) Laack, Kimberly Laack, William Laack, Alex Miller, Claire (fiancé Raúl) Miller, Lydia Albright, Levi Albright and Layton Albright; 3 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Virginia Feldmann and Joyce Rivers; her sister-in-law, June Fasse; Tina Cooney and Sandy McKinster, extended family Isolde Strassner, Jochen, Nina and Simone, all of Germany. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, William, she was preceded in death by her son, David, her brother, William Fasse, her brothers-in-law, Raymond Boll, Ted Rivers and Warren Feldmann and extended family, Warner Strassner.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Laack's Tavern and Ballroom (W4302 Co Rd JM, Sheboygan Falls) with Rev. Ernst Huntzinger officiating. Friends may call on Thursday, at Laack's Tavern and Ballroom, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services. Interment will be at Saron UCC Cemetery. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
to leave online condolences.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Audrey's name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Rocky Knoll Health Care Center, Songbird Pond and The Gathering Place.