Audrey Scroggins
Sheboygan Falls - Audrey Elaine Scroggins, 88, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Pine Haven Christian Faith Home.
Audrey Krueger was born on April 22, 1931, in Brillion, WI, to Oscar and Viola (Zimmerman) Krueger She went to St. Paul Lutheran School. Audrey graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School. On May 21, 1949, Audrey married William Scroggins in Sheboygan Falls.
She worked at their B & B Army Surplus store. Audrey also worked part time at the Prange and J.C. Penny stores. She was also the bookkeeper for their construction business.
Audrey was a member of St Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls. Audrey loved the yearly family vacations. Bill and Audrey took their kids camping out west and to visit relatives in South Dakota. In 1972, they bought a cottage on Little St. Germain Lake. Many wonderful memories were made with family and friends. Audrey enjoyed being involved in her family's activities. She attended sporting events, was a Camp Fire leader, and was a cook at Camp Bird.
Her church played an important part in her life. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary where she sent out birthday cards to the elderly, and ordered the Christmas poinsettias for the shut ins.
She was a great cook and baker. Her family enjoyed a variety of homemade soups, oatmeal cookies, and Thanksgiving stuffing.
Audrey is survived by her two daughters, Kathryn (Wayne) Kohl, Susan (Thomas) Artabasy; son, Dennis Scroggins; four grandchildren, Stacy(David), Brooke(Joe), Dustin, and Jake; one step-grandson, great-grandchildren, Isla, Finley, Maya, and Mack; three sisters, Shirley Scheibl, Carol Guse, and Janet Kuester; three sisters-in-law, Ann Krueger, Sharon Scroggins, and Dorothy Scroggins; and two brothers-in-law, Warren Kuester and Charles Scroggins. She is further survived by other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents, Oscar & Viola Krueger; in-laws, Sterling and Hannah Scroggins; sister, Betty Plate; brothers, Vernon Krueger and Lauren Krueger; and brothers-in-law/sisters-in-law -Marvin Scheibl, Bill Guse, Donald Plate, Betty Jane Krueger, Robert Scroggins, Richard (Shirley) Scroggins, and Donald (Gloria) Scroggins.
Audrey's family would like to thank the Pine Haven Christian Home and the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for the love and care shown to our Mom and to our family. We are also grateful for the new friendships that have been established with the families that are traveling down or have traveled down the path of dementia.
Visitation will take place at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:30 am. Entombment will take place at Gardens of Peace Mausoleum in Kohler.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Audrey's name.
"Grief never ends….. but it changes. It's a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It is the price of …LOVE!"
-Author Unknown
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 8, 2019