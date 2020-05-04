Services
1939 - 2020
Audrey Wimmer Obituary
Audrey Wimmer, of Grafton, Wisconsin, entered into Eternal Life on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the age of 80 years.

Audrey was born on September 4, 1939, in Sheboygan, the daughter of the late Marvin and the late Anna (nee Suprick) Schueffner. She later graduated from Sheboygan Central High School with the class of 1957.

Audrey was united in marriage to Thomas Wimmer, at Holy Name Church, in 1959. Together their marriage was blessed with three sons, Thomas, Michael, and Jeffry.

Audrey is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas Wimmer, sons, Thomas (Janet) Wimmer, Michael (Julie) Wimmer, and Jeffry (Joann) Wimmer; sister, Marvin (Joan) Schueffner, and sister-in-law, MaryAnn Leonnard. She is further survived by 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Audrey was a wonderful mother, wife, and friend. She often met up with her four girlfriends from the Central High Class of '57, and kept in touch with her friends from her 19 years as a Medical Technician at the Milwaukee Medical Clinic.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Ian Parney from the Mayo Clinic, as well as Dr. George Bobustuc, from St. Luke's Medical Center for the extra years they gave to our wife and mother.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Ozaukee County Humane Society or the are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Wimmer Family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 4 to May 6, 2020
