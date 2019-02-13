|
|
Austin W. Bares
Fredonia - passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the age of 23. He was born to William Bares and Catherine Tippy Wiedmer in Mequon on September 30, 1995. Austin graduated in 2014 from Ozaukee High School and Moraine Park Technical College in 2016 (tool & die). He worked at MGS Mold Makers in Germantown as an apprentice tool & die maker. Austin could be described as a kind, hardworking, enthusiastic young man with a shy smile. He was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, trapshooting, archery and snowmobiling. He was adventurous, spontaneous and had a great sense of humor. Austin's last day was spent doing something he loved with people he loved. He truly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, He will be greatly missed by all. Austin leaves behind his parents, Bill (Cathy) Bares and Cathy Tippy Wiedmer, his siblings, Haily Bares (Ryan Lancour), Bennett Bares, Nathan (Jen) Scharnweber and Dylan Scharnweber; grandparents, Leona Bares, Joseph and Patricia Tippy, Dennis and Joyce Damerow; aunts and uncles, Ann and Andrew Sefcik, Sean and Michelle Peiffer, Kevin and Jodi Klas; cousins, Jenni Sefcik (Armani Rivera) and Monica Sefcik. He is further survived by other cousins, Bryce, Karli, Jack, Beau, Grant, Grace, Greta, Gabby and Grady; Austin will be remembered by a countless number of friends and co-workers.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Bares. Austin's family would like to extend a special thank you to all the family and friends who have reached out in support during this difficult time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Divine Savior Catholic Parish-Holy Cross Chapel (5331 Cty Rd. B, Belgium, WI 53004) with Father Don Zerkel presiding. Visitation will be at the CHURCH on FRIDAY, February 15, 2019 from 3:30-7:00PM. A second visitation will be at CHURCH prior to the service on Saturday from 10:00-11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Random Lake Rod and Gun Club for their Hunt of a Lifetime Fundraiser in Austin's memory or a charity of your choosing. The Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is honored to assist the family. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 13, 2019