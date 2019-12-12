|
Ayleene M. Grabow
Plymouth - Ayleene Marie Grabow, age 94, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.
She was born in Rockford, Illinois on March 21, 1925, a daughter of the late George and Annabelle (Lefoll) Grabow.
Ayleene attended grade schools and graduated from high school in Rockford.
On June 15, 1946, she married Donald F. Grabow in Rockford. The couple resided in Waukesha for 53 years before moving to Plymouth in 1998. Donald preceded her in death on March 31, 2001.
She had various jobs throughout her life, but most of her time was spent raising her family and being a devoted wife and mother.
Ayleene was a member of Evangelical and Reformed United Church of Christ in Waukesha, and was currently a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Plymouth and was the last living member of the Dorcas Chapter Women's Guild.
She served on the board and was secretary for the Plymouth Food Pantry for many years.
Ayleene enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, word search, reading, watching Jeopardy, and most of all spending time with her family (especially grandchildren) and friends.
Survivors include: Two daughters: Deborah (Peter) Zinda of Hubertus and RaeAnn (Rory) Beebe of Plymouth; Son: Dennis (Patricia) Grabow of Grafton; Son-in-law: David Capelle (special friend: Carrie Kollman); Nine grandchildren: Erick Zinda, Amy (Sean) Gallaway, Ken (Cari) Grabow, Eric Grabow (fiancée: Kelly McDonald), Carrie (Frank) Mazzari, Ryan (Carlie) Beebe, Randy (Alexis) Beebe, Tony (Kari) Capelle, and Amy (Matthew) Miles; 14 Great-grandchildren; Sister: Georgia Ladwig of Brookfield; and Sister-in-law: Marlene Grabow of Boise, ID.
She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ayleene was preceded in death by: Her parents; Husband; Daughter: Jill Capelle; Brother: Donald Grabow; and Brothers-in-law: Delbert (Shirley) Grabow and Orson (Pauline) Grabow.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday (December 17, 2019) at 6:00 P.M. at First Congregational U.C.C. in Plymouth. Rev. Kristal Klemme, Pastor of the Church, will officiate. Entombment will be in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum at Greenlawn Memorial Park in the Town of Sheboygan.
Visitation will take place at CHURCH on Tuesday (Dec. 17) from 3:00 P.M. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Ayleene's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks to her neighbors, Roger and Roxanne Abraham, for helping and allowing Ayleene to stay at home.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019