Barbara Drecktrah
Berlin - Barbara L. Drecktrah, age 85, of Berlin, died peacefully on June 25, 2019 at Patriot Place of Berlin.
She was born on September 10, 1933 in the Town of Lind, Waupaca County, the daughter of Russell and Alice (Chase) Jensen.
Barbara was a 1951 graduate of Berlin High School and a 1952 graduate of the Milwaukee Accredited School of Beauty Culture.
On September 17, 1955, she was united in marriage to Raymond Jakubowski at St. Michaels Catholic Parish in Berlin. They resided in Sheboygan Falls until retirement and then moved to Shawano where Raymond passed away on October 26, 2000. Together, they shared 45 wonderful years of marriage. On August 3, 2002, she was married to Bill Drecktrah at Grace English Lutheran Church of Berlin and made their home in Berlin.
Barbara worked for many years as a cosmetologist in Sheboygan Falls.
She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Berlin, Berlin High School Alumni Association, Berlin Garden Club, Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish of Sheboygan Falls, All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin.
Barbara enjoyed reading, gardening, playing cards and golfing with many friends.
Barbra is survived by her husband, Bill Drecktrah; family, Kim (Special friend Scott) Warner-Sheboygan Falls, Kurt (Sally) Jakubowski-Sheboygan Falls, Kyle (Peggy) Jakubowski-Plymouth; step-children, Bill (Karen) Drecktrah Jr.-Appleton, Craig (Sue) Drecktrah- Rockford, IL, Sue (Melissa) Drecktrah- New Orleans, LA; grand-children, Erin and Jesse Warner, Jesse Lee and Nathan Jakubowski, Autumn and Ashley Jakubowski, Miriah and Jacob Horn; step great-granddaughter, Ava Grunwald, step grandsons, Joseph and Jeremy Anderson, Cole Drecktrah, step great-grandson, Paxton Anderson; sister and brothers-in-laws, Faye Hoffman-Winneconne, and Michael Jakubowski-Wild Rose, many nieces and nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Alice Jensen, Parents-in-law, Helen & Conrad Jakuboski; first husband, Raymond Jakubowski; son-in-law, Bill Warner; brothers and sisters -in-law, Clayton Jensen; Alfred and Nila Jensen, Eugene and Genevieve Jensen, brother and sisters-in-law, Laura (Russ) Chier, Renata (Bob) Meyer, Ray Hoppa, Robert Jakuboski, Francis Jakuboski. and Louise (Donald) Maciejewski.
Family and friends may call at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin and pay their respects to Barbara, on Friday, June 28, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. with a prayer at 6:45 p.m. with Pastor Ted Johansen and may also visit at 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish of Sheboygan Falls.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish of Sheboygan Falls located at 319 Giddings Ave at 5 p.m. with Father Joe Dominic officiating. A luncheon will be served in the Parish hall following the mass.
Private family interment will be held at a later date at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
A memorial has been established to Shrine Hospital and the .
The family wished to extend a special thank you to the staff of Patriot Place of Berlin and Heartland Hospice for their special car and compassion they showed Barbara and her family.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 27, 2019