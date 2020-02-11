|
Barbara E. Graumann
Sheboygan - Barbara E. Graumann, age 77, of Sheboygan, died on Friday, February 7, 2020 at her home. She was born in Sheboygan on March 31, 1942, the daughter of the late Lester and Marjorie Muir Henning.
She attended local schools and graduated from the first class of Sheboygan South High School in 1960. On July 6, 1963 she was united to Roland "Mike" Graumann at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Sheboygan. Barb was employed at Genes Camera and The Dory Gift Shop for many years.
She was current member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Barb enjoyed reading, crafts, rubber stamping and creating gift cards. She also loved to spend time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her two children, Angela (Patrick) Gruenke, of Campbellsport, Robert (Elizabeth) Graumann, of Inver Grove Heights, MN; five grandchildren, Alyssa, Nathan and Madelyn Gruenke, Kelsey and John Graumann; one sister, Suzanne (Jeff) Gierke, of Two Rivers, and three in-laws from the Henning side of the family, Louise Henning, of Sheboygan, Bill Holbrook, of Sheboygan and Keith Suprick, of Oostburg. Barb is also survived by ten in-laws from the Graumann side of the family, Mary (Don) Stoutenger, of Orange, CA, Linda (Kent) Augustson, Pamela (Dan) Deussing, Larry (Cindy) Last, all of Sheboygan, and Paul (Ann) Graumann, of Sheboygan Falls. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Barb was preceded in death by parents, her husband Roland Michael Graumann, an infant son, John Graumann, two sisters, Christine Holbrook and Lynn Suprick, and a brother, Wesley Henning.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1305 Humboldt Ave., Sheboygan with Rev. Paul Fliss officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in her name.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020