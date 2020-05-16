|
|
Barbara Ferket
Cedar Grove - Barbara Jeanne Ferket, 78, of Cedar Grove, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Barbara was born on December 13, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, to Paul & Marie (Larys) Ferket. Barb is survived by her loving husband, Mark Popp, her sister Paulette, brother Douglas ( Kathy), step daughter Jennifer Nelson ( Nathan), grandchildren, Jonathon and Jordan Nelson, nephews Jason Bennett, Douglas (Joie), Michael (Emily) Ferket, niece, Lauren Burke (David) and great nephews, Colin and Eli Burke.
Barbra joined the community of the School Sisters of St. Francis from 1959-1972 and received her BSN from Averno College and MS in Psychiatric Nursing at Xavier University. Upon leaving the community, she worked as a Clinical Nurse Specialist at Lutheran Hospital, taught nursing at Alverno College and opened the North-Center Halfway House in Milwaukee. Subsequently, Barb began a private counseling practice and was the first independent nurse practitioner in Wisconsin. She went on to partner and co-lead Temenos Counseling Center in Wauwatosa, obtained her LCSW and practiced as a therapist in Mequon.
In 1998, she met her best friend, her partner, and her love, Mark Popp. They were married in Elkhart Lake on January 9, 1999. Together they built their home on the shores of Lake Michigan. Her happiest moments were sharing time with Mark and her companion Abby a collie, spending time on the beach with their extended families and grandchildren, and quality time with children of all ages. Together they enjoyed travel throughout the world. A few of her favorites were China, New Zealand, Borneo and the Scandinavian countries. She cherished her 21 years of marriage.
Barb was a kind, compassionate, and caring individual who always found time to lend a helping-hand and use her gifts, passions and spirit to benefit others. She loved nature, woodworking, children, animals, and Native American culture. All who knew her will miss her dearly.
Private services will be held at a future date. For online condolences and additional information, please visit www.weinigfh.com
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg is serving the Ferket/Popp Family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020