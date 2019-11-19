|
|
Barbara G. Bassewitz
Naples, FL - Barbara G. Bassewitz, known to her family and friends as Bobbi, passed away peacefully at her home in Naples, Florida on November 18, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She was the widow of Dr. Paul P. Bassewitz, to whom she was married for over 54 years and who passed away on the same date in 2009.
Barbara was born on September 16, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan to W. Eldon Minkin and Pearl Waldman Minkin Glaser. She spent her early years in various cities before settling with her mother and stepfather Michael Glaser in New York City in 1942. Barbara studied drama and voice at Carnegie Hall, attended Hunter College High School and graduated from Baldwin High School on Long Island. She was a second-generation graduate of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, receiving a BA in English Literature (Phi Beta Kappa) in 1955. She subsequently received her teaching certification from Lakeland College in Wisconsin in 1967.
Bobbi married Dr. Paul ("Pete") Bassewitz in February 1955 after being introduced at the wedding of Pete's sister who Bobbi had met while working summers in New York City. She moved to Sheboygan, Wisconsin, where she and Pete raised their children and remained until they retired and moved to the Vineyards in Naples in 1998.
As an actress, Bobbi delighted audiences in Wisconsin for nearly 30 years, and continued to do limited performances in Naples. She had top billing in numerous community theater productions in Sheboygan, including at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center and other theaters in the area.
Bobbi was active in community affairs in Wisconsin, heading the Medical Alliance and B'nai B'rith Women, served as a trustee of Beth El Congregation and a lifetime member of Hadassah. She was extremely active with the John Michael Kohler Arts Center and Sheboygan Community Players. Bobbi was the founding President of Friends of the Sheboygan Symphony and served on the Sheboygan Symphony Board for many years.
Once in Naples, Bobbi became active in Brandeis University National Women's Committee, Jewish Federation of Collier County and their Women's Cultural Association, Temple Shalom and the Sugden Theatre's ETC program. Always vitally interested in world events, she belonged to the Naples Council on World Affairs, and continued her love of the arts at the Artis Naples and the Baker Museum of Art. In addition, Pete and Bobbi were consistent donors to numerous other charitable causes, including Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Autism Speaks. They were longtime members of the Vineyards Country Club, where Bobbi was an avid mahjong player.
In addition to her beloved husband Pete, Bobbi was preceded in death by her parents and her adored stepfather Michael Glaser. She is survived by her children Marc (Sheri) Bassewitz of Lincolnshire, Illinois and Lisa (Harold) Lauber of Naples, as well as her grandchildren Michael (Ana Lisa) Bassewitz, Julia (Zachary) Geller, and Sophie and Eli Lauber, as well as great-grandson Judah Geller. She is also survived by her brother Bruce (Myrna) Minkin of Warrington, Pennsylvania and a brother-in-law, as well as many wonderful nieces, nephews, and grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Ballhorn Funeral Home in Sheboygan at 1 pm on Thursday, November 21, with burial thereafter at Sheboygan Hebrew Cemetery. Donations in Bobbi's memory may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Chicago, and Temple Shalom in Naples.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019