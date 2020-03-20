|
|
Barbara Gibeault
Sheboygan - Barbara Gibeault passed away at Sharon Richardson in Sheboygan Falls on March 17th, 2020. She was born September 12th, 1952 to the late Paul and Audrey (Wood) Gibeault. Barb had a great sense of humor and she always had everybody laughing. Barb graduated from Sheboygan South High where she was voted "Class Cutup" and continued to entertain us through the years with her quick wit and impersonations.
Barb was a caring mother that showed her son Jeremy unconditional love through the years. They were a team! She also loved all animals, especially her cats Mara and Maggie.
Barb is survived by her son, Jeremy Meyer of Sheboygan; five sisters, Rosalie (Karl) Jordan of Sheboygan Falls, Mary (Jim) Rajer and Suzie (Mike) Corbett of Sheboygan, Joanne (Jim) Broeckel of Plymouth, and Julie (Tom) Roelse of North Port Florida; and her cat, Maggie. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews; Dan Jordan, Justen Schultz, Jessie Gibeault, Jacob Gibeault, Chad Gibeault, Ashton Salas, and Paige Broeckel; and great-nieces Josie and Jorja Sebok.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim Gibeault; sister, Jeanne Gibeault; and her cat, Mara.
To honor Barb's wishes, no service will be held. Please take a moment and remember laughing with her, that's what she'd want.
The family would like the thank Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and the staff for their kind and compassionate care.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Gibeault family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020