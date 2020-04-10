|
Barbara J. Musch
Kiel - Barbara J. "Barb" Musch, age 77, of Kiel, WI, passed away early Thursday morning (April 9, 2020) at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
She was born on September 7, 1942 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, a daughter of the late Leonard and Charlotte (Lee) Schuetz.
Barb attended Our Lady Queen of Heaven for grade school and graduated from Assumption Catholic High School of Wisconsin Rapids.
Barb moved to Sheboygan Falls, WI and raised her children there. She met and shared her life with Richard W. Jost. Together they created their home in Kiel.
She was employed at Walmart in Plymouth for 15 years and for many years owned and operated the Schnapp's Haus Liquor Store in Kiel. Barb also worked in the furniture industry for Thonet Industries and Richardson Brothers.
Barb enjoyed spending time with her loving family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. As the keeper of family traditions, she enjoyed cooking holiday meals, baking Christmas cookies and dyeing Easter eggs. She also enjoyed furniture refinishing, gardening and spending time with friends especially Sharon.
Survivors include: her daughter: Kathy (Jeff) Vogel of Plymouth; son: Wayne Musch of Kiel; three grandchildren: Riley (Ashley) Vogel of Beaver Dam, Hannah (Brian) Judd of Kiel, and Taylor (Orion) Vincent of Elkhart Lake; two great-grandchildren: Arianna Musch and Xander Vincent; brother: Vern (Joan) Schuetz of Nekoosa; uncle: Gordon Schuetz of Milwaukee; aunt: Delores Pharo of Wisconsin Rapids; and three nephews: Steve (Jessie) Schuetz of Fremont, Mike (Rezi) Schuetz of Tirana, Albania, and Brian (Dorothy) Schuetz of Wisconsin Dells.
She is also survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son Jeffery and granddaughter Sarah Anne Vogel.
Following Barb's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at the Schleswig Cemetery in the Town of Schleswig.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Barb's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020