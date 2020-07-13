1/1
Barbara J. Schaefer
Barbara J. Schaefer

Sheboygan - Barbara Jo (Holzer) Schaefer, age 81, of Sheboygan, died on Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home.

She was born October 27, 1938, in Sheboygan to Henry and Marie (Kober) Holzer. She attended Trinity Lutheran Grade School and was a graduate of Sheboygan Central High School, Class of 1958.

On May 5, 1962, Barbara and Donald Schaefer Sr. were united in marriage at Trinity Lutheran Church where they are both lifelong members. Barbara would help with the soup luncheons and other church functions.

Barb was employed at Wigwam Mills for twelve years and later at Rupp's Lounge.

She enjoyed hunting and Great Lake Sport fishing with family and friends over the years as well as traveling to Wyoming and Tennessee. She also enjoyed snowmobiling and playing slow-pitch softball. She loved watching her granddaughter play fastpitch softball over the past several years.

In addition to her husband, Donald, she is survived by her son, Donald (Angela) Schaefer, Jr. of Sheboygan; her granddaughter, Brianna; her sister, Carmen Kuhfuss; her sisters-in-law, Judy Schroeder and Donna Holzer; other relatives and friends further survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald, Richard, Clifford, and Douglas; her sisters, Beatrice Leonard and Doris Holzer and a brother-in-law Edward Schroeder.

A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 Wisconsin Avenue in Sheboygan with Rev. Timothy Mech officiating. A time of visitation and support will be held on Thursday at the church from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

A memorial fund has been established in Barbara's name.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Nicholas Hospice for their care and comfort.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.ballhornchapels.com






Published in Sheboygan Press from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
