Services
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Sheboygan Falls, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Sheboygan Falls, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Gutche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jo (Schmidt-Cox) Gutche


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jo (Schmidt-Cox) Gutche Obituary
Barbara Jo (Schmidt-Cox) Gutche

Sheboygan Falls - Barbara J. (Schmidt-Cox) Gutche, 71, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home.

Barbara was born on October 2, 1947, in Marshfield, daughter of Frederick and Dorothy (Nikolai) Schmidt. She was a 1965 graduate of Marshfield Senior High. On August 28, 1992, she married Phillip C. Gutche in Sheboygan. Phillip preceded her in death on June 1, 2007. Barbara was employed as a department manager for Bemis Mfg. for over 40 years until her retirement.

Barbara was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls where she was active in the Altar Guild, the funeral luncheon ministry, and the Gathering Place. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, card club, and Packer Club and the Board of Directors at Meadowland Credit Union. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her fishing crew at Shawano Lake and Mole Lake. She felt fortunate to have traveled all over the world; including various parts of the United States, Israel, Guam, Paris, and Jamaica. Barbara recently saw Cher in concert with her daughter, Jody. She also enjoyed watching her great-grandson, Conner, play in a baseball tournament last weekend. Other favorite past times include caring for her lovely flower garden, doing jigsaw puzzles on her iPad, cheering on the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers, and chasing after her two great-grandsons.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Jody (Dean) Sohn of Sheboygan Falls; two grandchildren, Joshua (Amber) Sohn and Rebecca Sohn; two great-grandsons, Conner and Decklan; five sisters, Betty Fellenz, Bonnie Scheibe, Kathy Scheibe, Debbie (Paul) Boushack, and Renee (Doug) Anding; and one brother, Tom (Sally) Schmidt; two stepdaughters; and many nieces and nephews, who all loved her spunkiness.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three sisters, Jeannie (Charlie) Watts, Gerri (John) Koran, and Judy (Myron) Brown; and a brother, Richard Schmidt.

A funeral service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls with Rev. Kyle Backhaus officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from noon until the time of the service at 2:00 pm. Barbara brightened our world, to honor her, we ask everyone in attendance to wear colorful attire.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com

The staff of the Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is assisting Barbara's family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now