Barbara L. Krupp
Barbara L. Krupp

Town of New Holstein - Barbara L. Krupp, 59, passed away peacefully at home on October 20, 2020, after an incredible 16-year cancer fight. Back in 2004, she was told she had six months to live and her response was, "that is just not an option!" That was the inspiration she instilled in all of us throughout the years of her battle.

Barb was born on March 3, 1961, to Leonard and Hildegard (Meier) Heimerman of Chilton, WI. She attended New Holstein High School where she was a proud cheerleader for the Huskies and a 1979 graduate.

She worked as an office manager for the New Holstein School District for a dedicated 26 years. On March 14, 2006, Barb married Arno Krupp Jr. of St. Anna. The love Arno and Barb had for each other was as strong as her.

Barb will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Arno Krupp Jr., her daughter, Bridget (Timothy) Bruns of New Holstein, and her son, Jacob (Kelly) Bink of Malone. Barb loved to be a grandma most! She was so proud of her grandchildren, Breyden and Cassie Bruns and incredibly excited to be a grandma again to Jake and Kelly's baby that is due in March.

Barb will also be missed dearly by her mother, Hildegard Heimerman, and her 8 siblings, JoAnn (Roger) Weber, David (Sue) Heimerman, Daniel (Barb) Heimerman, Donald (Gwen) Heimerman, Ruth (Dan) Bloedorn, Leonard Jr. (Marla) Heimerman, and Nancy (Joe) LeClair. Along with 7 brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Frances (Carole) Krupp, Catherine (Marlin) Huppert, Gerald (Connie) Krupp, Kenneth (Lynda) Krupp, Mary Alice Lau, Donald (Marilyn) Krupp, and Susan (Charles) Tollman. Barb is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and amazing friends whom she loved dearly.

Preceding Barb in death was her dad, Leonard Heimerman, her son-in-law, Kevin Niec, along with her father-in-law, Arno Krupp Sr. and mother-in-law, Adelia Krupp, her brothers-in-law, Roger Nelson, Craig DeVaud, and Warren Lau and sister-in-law, Catherine Heimerman.

Barb loved vacationing, casino trips, shopping, and pampering. She was a huge Packer and Brewer fan and enjoyed attending many games. Some of her best years were coaching middle school volleyball, playing pool, golfing, bowling with her sisters, and spending time with her husband, kids, and grandchildren.

A Celebration of Barb's life will take place at the Altona Supper Club in New Holstein on October 29, 2020, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, with a small ceremony and toast to Barb at 5:00pm. We will be following Covid-19 guidelines, please wear a mask if it would make you more comfortable.

A memorial fund will be set up in Barb's honor to provide assistance for the yearly 8th grade Washington D.C. trip that she loved planning so very much.

The family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice and the many caregivers she had over the last few years. Along with Kiel Ambulance and the amazing first responders in the area.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.meiselwitzfh.com




Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
920-894-3348
