Barbara Lalley



Sheboygan - Barbara (Spettel) Lalley was born on February 10, 1933 and passed away on May 5, 2019 at the age of 86 after battling medical problems for many years. During her working years she was employed by JL French Co. for 21 years and was a caregiver for 12 years. Barbara was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gospel music, puzzles, gardening and sewing. Cremation has taken place according to Barbara's wishes.



Barbara is survived by her daughter, Lisa Lalley; grandchild, David (Alex) Lalley; great-grandchildren, Avery and Amelia; siblings, Marilyn Pentek, LeRoy Spettel, LaVerne Boeldt, Gary (Karen) Spettel, Bonnie (Nicholas) Schmitz and Becky (Barrett) Paasch; sister-in-law, Lou Ann Spettel; aunt, Elda Hagenow and also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Meta Spettel; siblings, Betty Mae (Eugene) Jeske, Audrey (Wesley) Ross and Jeffrey Spettel; sister-in-law, Caryl Spettel and brother-in-law, Howard Boeldt.



Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Sheboygan.



Barbara would like to thank Pastor Timothy Mech for all of his visits, a special parishioner, Charlotte, for providing her with transportation to many places, and special friends, Evelyn Smith and John and Joan Van Der Male.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com