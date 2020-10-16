1/1
Barbara Moreno
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Moreno

Sheboygan - On October 6th 2020, Barbara Lee (Saxton) Moreno, 71, of Sheboygan Wisconsin ended her battle with old age as she suffered from many health issues that held down her free spirit.

Barb was the first of three daughters born to Nora (Wagner) Bond and Richard Gene Saxton in Cleveland OH in November 1948. She was the mother of Christopher Saxton (Tucson), Eurydice (Swartz) Gottsacker (Sheboygan, WI), Maximillian Swartz (Newton Falls, OH), and Rudolph Moreno (Bisbee, AZ). She was a child of the 1960's and lived and made many friends in Cleveland OH, Bisbee & Tucson AZ, & Sheboygan WI where she lived for the last 12 years. She loved her little dogs, Loki and Magwi (her babies).

Her smiling personality made her a natural waitress, a profession that she worked in most of her life, as she loved people. She could talk to anyone and genuinely cared for everyone. She is survived by her mother Nora Bond, sister Sandra Peer, her four children and grandchildren, Katie Saxton, Christian & Ana Gottsacker and Olivia Moreno. She was preceded in death by her father and sister Pamela Koenig.

The family will not be having a formal service but a gathering to reminisce and celebrate her life. The Suchon Funeral Home is assisting the family for online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved