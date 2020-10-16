Barbara Moreno
Sheboygan - On October 6th 2020, Barbara Lee (Saxton) Moreno, 71, of Sheboygan Wisconsin ended her battle with old age as she suffered from many health issues that held down her free spirit.
Barb was the first of three daughters born to Nora (Wagner) Bond and Richard Gene Saxton in Cleveland OH in November 1948. She was the mother of Christopher Saxton (Tucson), Eurydice (Swartz) Gottsacker (Sheboygan, WI), Maximillian Swartz (Newton Falls, OH), and Rudolph Moreno (Bisbee, AZ). She was a child of the 1960's and lived and made many friends in Cleveland OH, Bisbee & Tucson AZ, & Sheboygan WI where she lived for the last 12 years. She loved her little dogs, Loki and Magwi (her babies).
Her smiling personality made her a natural waitress, a profession that she worked in most of her life, as she loved people. She could talk to anyone and genuinely cared for everyone. She is survived by her mother Nora Bond, sister Sandra Peer, her four children and grandchildren, Katie Saxton, Christian & Ana Gottsacker and Olivia Moreno. She was preceded in death by her father and sister Pamela Koenig.
The family will not be having a formal service but a gathering to reminisce and celebrate her life.
