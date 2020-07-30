Barbara Rickmeier
Sheboygan - Barbara Rickmeier, 90 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Shores of Sheboygan, her home of the last 7 months.
Barbara was born September 24, 1929 in Sheboygan, the daughter of Floyd and Glenore (nee Wunsch) Bau. She attended Grant School, graduating in 1948 from Sheboygan North High School, where she had been involved in the school musicals. At a young age, she started voice lessons and singing was an important aspect of her life as she performed in Sheboygan Community Players' Music Man, South Pacific and My Fair Lady.
Barbara attended Prospect Hall Business College in Milwaukee following high school, and then was employed in the office at Jung Shoe Company.
On June 7, 1952, she was united in marriage with Kenneth Rickmeier at the First Congregational Church, UCC, in Sheboygan. She was a lifetime member of First Congregational church, where she sang in the choir into her late 80's.
Barb was a homemaker and enjoyed raising the couple's three sons. When her children were in school, she became employed as a food server at James Madison School where she enjoyed putting a smile on the students' faces with a kind word as they passed through.
In retirement, Barbara and Ken wintered in Texas for many years, where she enjoyed the social activities, especially singing in a choir. After Ken passed away in August 2005, Barb became increasingly active in her church and community, enjoying Bible Study, Senior Center, Shoreline Women's Club and her "lunch bunch". She looked forward to yearly get togethers with her kindergarten classmates.
Barbara was a beloved mom, grandma and great-grandma. She is survived by her sons Wade (Pam) and Paul (Connie) and daughter-in-law Joan Rickmeier. She is further survived by grandchildren Abby (Eric) Hawkinson, Andrea (Tim) Terry, Amy (Matt) Schmidt, Matt Rickmeier, Hayley Rickmeier (Dallis), Mitchell Rickmeier and Melissa Rickmeier; great-grandchildren: Cameron Schmidt, Maxwell and William Hawkinson, Conner Tate and Tyson, Jayden, Tim and Zoe Terry; special niece and nephews: Jennifer Colla, Chuck (Linda) Bau and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Bau and the Fuhrmann family who loved her as their own.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, her beloved son Alan and her brother Charles (Barbara) Bau.
Barb's family wishes to acknowledge Barb's ministers at First Congregational UCC, Rev. Jim and Rev. Julia Hollister, her church family for their support and also her many friends who enriched her life. Special thanks to the staff of Shores of Sheboygan for their care and compassion, and to Allay Hospice for the comfort they provided to Barb and her family.
Private family services were held. Barb was laid to rest at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in her name to First Congregational UCC.
