Barbara Steinhaus Moore
Barbara Steinhaus Moore of Springstead, Wisconsin passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on December4, 2019 at the age of 72.
Barb was born to Dora and Allen Steinhaus in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. She graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1966, received a sociology degree from St. Olaf College, and her MHA from the University of Minnesota. She was a recognized leader of services for the elderly throughout Wisconsin.
Barb viewed life with optimism, joy and a sense of humor, traits that served her well during her five years with ovarian cancer. She found peace in the outdoors and joy in adventure travels. She took pride in being the Steinhaus family historian and brought love and laughter toall her family and countless friends.
She will be deeply missed by her husband Jim Moore, sister Nancy Lawrence, brother Fred Steinhaus, her sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, stepsons Jamie Moore, and Josh Moore their families, nieces and nephews Kelly Ottman, Rob Steinhaus, Christine Melby, Ric Steinhaus, Jeff Lawrence their families and other loved ones.
We will celebrate the wonderful life of Barbara Steinhaus Moore on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 at The United Methodist Church in New Richmond, Wisconsin.
Special thanks are offered to doctors and nurses of Marshfield Clinic and the careproviders of Flambeau Home Health and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please share your generosity with the 's in Marshfield or the Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance.
