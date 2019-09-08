|
|
Barbara V. Schneider
Sheboygan - Barbara V. Schneider, age 78, of Sheboygan, died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. She was born in Sheboygan on March 29, 1941 the daughter of the late Arthur and Lucille Neils Stichert.
Barbara attended local schools in the Sheboygan area. On June 1, 1968 she was united in marriage Lester Schneider in Springfield, MA. Lester preceded her in death in 1991. Barbara was a Certified Nursing Assistant at Sheboygan Progressive Care Center for 29 years, until her retirement. She was a member of the AMVETS in Manitowoc Post #0099 and a past member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Sheboygan.
Barbara loved shopping, especially on Black Friday, talking on the phone and playing sheephead. She was known for her homemade German potato salad and spaghetti sauce. Barbara was mother to everyone she met and most of all loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her sister and Brother-in-law, Sharon (Jim) Trossen; children, Dan (Lora) Landgraf, Tom (Mary) Landgraf, Scott (Mary) Landgraf, Robin (Ron) Olson, Brian (Lisa) Schneider, Robert Schneider (Heather Rhoads), Tim (Dawn) Yurk, Wayne Schneider, Rebecca (Joe) James, Sarah (Brian) DeMeyere, Gladys Rose (Herb) Graham; 30 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was also preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law Carl & Cathy Landgraf, sister and brother-in-law Rita and Tim Reinhardt, and Grandson Bradley Allan Landgraf.
A funeral service for Barbara will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St. Sheboygan with Rev. Lorri Steward officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the MACC Fund or the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. A very special thank you to Kathy Knoll a friend and neighbor who went out of her way to watch over our mother. A heartfelt thank you is extended to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Dr. Coulis and Parikh for the compassion and care that was given to Barbara. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 8, 2019