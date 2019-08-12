|
Barry Huibregtse
Hingham - Barry Wayne Huibregtse, 74, of Hingham, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Barry was born on June 25, 1945, in Sheboygan, WI, to Clarence and Bernice (Onnink) Huibregtse. He attended Oostburg High School, and later served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
On December 19, 1969, Barry married Judith Dirkse in Hingham. Barry joined Rod Dirkse in business in 1979 and owned and operated Dirkse & Huibregtse Inc. until 2012.
He served as an elder, deacon and dedicated member of Hingham Reformed Church for nearly 50 years. He cherished working with his family, enjoyed classic cars, waterskiing, playing fastpitch, and spending time with his grandsons.
Barry is survived by his son, Damon (Michelle) Huibregtse of Hingham; three grandsons, Elias Wesley, Zander Barry, and Ryker Steven Huibregtse; two sisters, Beverly (Wayne) Hilbelink of Delevan, Jan (Wayne) Mentink of Kiel; two sisters-in-law, Lynn (Wayne) Brasser of Hingham, Norine (Rev. Tom) Katsma of Boise, ID; brother-in-law, Rodney (Sherry) Dirkse of Hingham. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Barry was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; parents, Clarence and Bernice; brother, Rodney Huibregtse; and a brother-in-law, Dean Dirkse.
A funeral service to celebrate Barry's life will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Hingham Church with Pastor Ken Moberg officiating. Burial will follow at Hingham Cemetery.
Visitation will take place at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and again on Friday, at the CHURCH from 1:00 pm until the time of service at 2:00 pm.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Huibregtse family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019