Beatrice Antoinette Todd
Sheboygan - Beatrice Antoinette Todd, age 58, died at home of natural causes on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Beatrice was born on December 1, 1961 in Des Plaines, Illinois to David and Martha Clark. She attended Maine South High School in Park Ridge, Il. Beatrice was united in marriage to Daniel R. Todd on September 6, 1982 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Park Ride, Il.
Beatrice attended The College of St. Teresa in Minnesota to study the art of dance.
Bea worked tirelessly as a loving wife, home-maker, and mother to her four daughters. She enjoyed working at the YMCA as a certified prenatal water aerobics instructor and took part time positions at the local bookstore, fabric store and bridal Shoppe. Bea's passion for reading and love of children guided her to leading Junior Great Books at Holy Name school. She also volunteered at Holy Name School as a lunch supervisor and room mom.
Beatrice was a lover of life which shined through her children and grandchildren. She was alive the most when she was outside enjoying the sunshine along the beach with her nose in a book, either engrossed in a story she was reading or something she was reading to her children. She spent most summers with her children camping, hiking, and swimming at Plymouth Rock, Kohler Andrae, and other state parks. She was a connoisseur of books, needlepoint, dancing, decorating, sewing and cooking. She was a loving spirit who adored all living creatures including a turtle, 3 rabbits, 11 cats, and her beloved Great Dane, Robert.
When Bea was in the house, there was not a dull moment. Whether she was dancing, cooking or just relaxing, she knew exactly how to make the house feel vibrant and full of life and laughter. The smell of her delicious goulash would fill the air and make you feel at home before even stepping foot inside.
Bea had an extraordinary way of making her children and family feel extra special on holidays and birthdays. She celebrated her children's lives as often and extravagantly as she could. Seeing her children happy was her greatest source of happiness. Her unconditional love for her family will forever be felt and cherished.
Beatrice is survived by her husband, Daniel, and her daughter and her husband, Monique & Bernardino Castillo, Sheboygan, WI; three grandchildren, Charlize, Bernardino III & Wilhelmina; Her daughter Jessica Todd, Sheboygan, WI; one grandchild Hailey Brock; Her daughter Katherine Rose, Algoma, WI; Her daughter and husband Rebecca and Josh Gilson, Sheboygan, WI; two grandchildren, Madeline and Copper. Her parents, David and Martha Clark, Chicago, IL; her sister Monique Clark, Chicago, IL; her sister and husband Teresa and John Kasch, South Elgin, Il; two nieces Sarah Kasch, South Elgin, Il and Hannah Kasch, Chicago, Il. Beatrice was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mien Wilhelmina and Petrus Johannes Van Der Kooij, Vlaardingen, NL; Mary Rose and Robert Clark, Des Plaines, Il; aunt Ria Van Der Kooij Ellsworth, Des Plaines, Il; uncle Jan Van Der Kooij, Leiden, NL; uncle Piet Van Der Kooij, Vlaardingen, NL; uncle Danny Clark, Des Plaines, Il; June and Chuck Todd, Tampa, Fl.
The Funeral Services for Beatrice A. Todd will be held at 1:00 pm., Friday, May 15, at Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Ave. Due to Covid 19 the service will be privately held but live streamed to extended family and friends. To view the funeral service, please contact a family member by Facebook, phone or email.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Beatrice's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 11 to May 13, 2020