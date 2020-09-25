1/1
Beatrice E. Long
1924 - 2020
Beatrice E. Long

Sheboygan - Beatrice Long was born on September 25, 1924 and passed away on September 24, 2020 at the age of 95. She attended local schools and graduated from Central High School. During her working years she worked at the Kohler Company during WWII and later at Embers as a housekeeper. Beatrice enjoyed flowers, reading, embroidering, camping, crossword puzzles, long car rides, shopping, going out to eat, baking, watching tennis and more than anything she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Beatrice is survived by her children, Lynn Ramsey and Gary (Eleanora) Herman; grandchildren, Bradley (Carrie) Herman, Michelle Beringer, Christopher Herman, Gregory Herman and Shawn (Michelle) Beringer; great-grandchildren, Sean Beringer, Isaiah Love-Beringer, Brandon Moore, Sasha Beringer and Ezekiel Beringer; brother, William (Kathleen) Harms and daughter-in-law, Carol Jean Herman. She is preceded in death by her first husband, William Herman; second husband, John Long; son, Larry Herman; parents, Alex and Esther Harms and sister, Shirley Kletzien.

A graveside service for Beatrice will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Wildwood Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Beatrice's name.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com






Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 25 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Wildwood Cemetery
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
