Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Beatrice Hinze

Beatrice Hinze Obituary
Beatrice Hinze

Sheboygan - Beatrice Hinze, age 87, of Sheboygan, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Morningside Health Center in Sheboygan. She was born in New Boston, Ohio on January 31, 1931, the daughter of Cecil and Frances Gray Christian.

She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School. On June 16, 1956 she was united in marriage to Jack W. Hinze at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. He preceded her in death in July of 1988. Beatrice was a U.S. Army Veteran and served her country during the Korean War.

She was employed at Joanne's Fabrics and at the Piggly Wiggly for many years until her retirement. Beatrice enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting and fishing.

Survivors include her three children, Jackie Hinze, Gregg Hinze and Howard (Kris) Hinze; four grandchildren, Alex, Abby, Tanner, Trent and her two great-grandchildren, Elias and Regan. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A private graveside service will be held at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in the Town of Wilson.

A heartfelt thank you is extended to the entire staff at Morningside Health Center for the compassion and care that was given to Beatrice. The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
