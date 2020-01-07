|
Bergetta "Bonnie" Gehr
Sheboygan - Bergetta "Bonnie" Gehr, 84, of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Morningside Health Center. Bonnie was born March 13, 1935, in Antigo, to the late Perry and Dorothy (Murphy) Fessenden. She graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1953. In 1954, she married Thomas Herziger in Sheboygan. She married Robert Gehr in 1972. He preceded her in death on December 5, 2012. Bonnie attended school to be a beautician.
Bonnie was an avid gardener of flowers and vegetables and was in the Garden Walk for five years. She also enjoyed painting, especially flowers, traveling to Florida and playing Sheepshead. Bonnie was a member of the Elks Club and a former member of First Congregational Church.
She is survived by her five children, Marian (Randall) Schmidt, Rick (Julie) Herziger, Jean (Mike) Barrile, Steve (Christine) Herziger and Louis (Patricia) Herziger; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara (Larry) Montgomery and Susan (Dick) Ullrich; three stepchildren and her good friend Nancy Weinberger.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one niece.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, (1201 N. 8th Street, Sheboygan) with Chaplain Steve Cornelius officiating. Friends may call on Thursday, at the funeral home, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Wildwood Cemetery. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to send online condolences.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Terrace Place and Morningside Health Center.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020